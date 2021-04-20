Snow tonight, but freezing temperatures will linger through Thursday

The Detroit News

Snow late Tuesday and into Wednesday will bring with it a surge of cold that will keep temperatures well below freezing for the next few nights.

Subfreezing temperatures are forecast for all of Michigan.

"Expect freezing conditions to expand across the forecast area overnight tonight as colder air is drawn south by the passing low pressure system," the National Weather Service says for southeast Michigan. "A freezing warning will be issued for the entire area starting at midnight as temperatures fall into the 20s in most locations.

"This warning will extend forward through Wednesday night as well as mainly clear/partly cloudy skies and

light west winds will allow temperatures to once again drop into the 20s area-wide as the coldest core of this late season arctic airmass passes over the region."

Daytime highs for southeast Michigan both Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The freeze warning that starts at midnight for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties is in effect through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Mason, Lake, Oceana and Newaygo counties will be under a freeze warning starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, as is much of western lower Michigan, including the counties of Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Jackson.

The weather service has reduced its snowfall forecast due to relatively warm ground temperatures.

"An inch or two of wet snow will be possible from the M-59 corridor south with the highest amounts nearer the Michigan and Ohio state line where isolated amounts may be a bit higher," it says.

Snow in late April and even early May is not rare in southern Michigan. The National Weather Service says the percentage of years that saw measurable snow after April 15 in the Detroit area is 32%, while it is 41% and 33% for the Flint and Saginaw areas, respectively.