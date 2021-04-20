Ted Nugent, in Ted Nugent style, announces he has COVID-19

Rock guitarist Ted Nugent, the Motor City Madman, said he has COVID-19.

Nugent, 72, announced Monday he was infected with the coronavirus in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"You probably can't tell because of my positive spirit, my positive attitude plows right through all of the negative," he said. "Everyone told me I shouldn't announce this ... During cluster f--- pandemic, Chinese virus attack '21, I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese s---!"

Nugent said he has had flu-like symptoms for the last 10 days and "I thought I was dying." He said mostly the symptoms have been a congested head, but that he had to "literally" crawl out of bed recent mornings.

A Michigan native who now primarily lives in Texas, Nugent has been a vocal hunting rights activist and an outspoken supporter of Republican politicians.

Warning: Strong language

In a Christmas Facebook message, the rocker downplayed the virus and criticized measures taken by state and federal governments, and those around the world, to slow its spread. "It's not a real pandemic," he says, and vows not to take any vaccine.

Nugent campaigned in Michigan last fall for Donald Trump's re-election, criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the September appearance in Jackson County.

