U.S.-Canada border restrictions extended to May

U.S. borders with Canada, as well as with Mexico, will remain closed to non-essential travel for another month, federal officials said this week.

Governments of the three countries on March 2020 restricted non-essential travel across their land borders to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the restriction has been extended several times, with the most recent set to expire Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the restriction has now been extended to 11:59 p.m. on May 21.

"We are maintaining cross-border activities with Canada and Mexico that support health security, trade, commerce, supply security, and other essential activities while taking critical steps to protect our citizens and to curb spread of the virus," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on its website.

Essential travel, which includes people traveling for medical purposes, attending educational institutions and for government work, will continue to be permitted across the land borders.

