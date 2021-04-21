During arrest, lawmaker threatened to call Whitmer, told troopers he ran their budget, police report says

While he struggled with troopers after a crash earlier this month in which he was accused of driving drunk, a state representative told Michigan State Police troopers he'd call the governor and said he had oversight of their budget, according to a police report.

"I don’t give a f--- bro, when I call Gretchen ill (sic) need yall (sic) ID’s badge numbers everything," state Rep. Jewell Jones said, according to the report, which The Detroit News obtained Wednesday.

He also said: "It's not going to be good for you, I run y'all budget, bro," according to a trooper on the scene.

Baring a license plate with "ELECTED" written across it,Jones' black Chevy Tahoe drifted erratically in and out of lanes and rumble strips along Interstate 96 on April 6 before he pulled off onto the shoulder and rolled into the ditch, according to the MSP report from his arrest.

Two troopers arriving at the scene of the crash said the 26-year-old Inkster Democrat was combative and attempted to flash a badge at police instead of his identification.

Eventually, Jones was taken to the ground, and a stun gun was used twice and then pepper spray as officers attempted to get him into handcuffs, the report said.

Jones was booked overnight in the Livingston County Jail and released the next day pending lab results.

Last week, he was charged with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer; operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content; operating while intoxicated; reckless driving; and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.

His lawyer, Ali Hammoud, said he and his client were reviewing evidence and would refrain from commenting ahead of Jones' preliminary examination.

Jones' blood alcohol content, according to the police report, was 0.19. The legal driving limit is 0.08.

EMS and troopers said Jones appeared intoxicated at the scene of the crash. EMS said he attempted to show them a badge, and tried to interfere and push first responders while they were treating his passenger.

According to the report, Jones tried to show officers a badge instead of his ID and, when they continued asking for an ID, he shook his arms "as if he were about to do something."

When he refused to provide an ID, troopers said they attempted to restrain him and brought him to the ground. When Jones refused to comply with commands to put on handcuffs a stun gun was used twice and then he was pepper sprayed in the eye. A third law enforcement officer from Fowlerville helped to get Jones' left arm into a cuff.

A loaded Glock was found in the cupholder of Jones' vehicle, according to the report.

He later refused a blood alcohol test but police obtained a search warrant.

Jones is serving his third term in the Michigan House. He is a member of the National Guard and Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps, and an auxiliary officer in Inkster. In the Legislature, Jones is Democratic vice chairman of the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee.

