Overnight snow leads to slick roads across Metro Detroit

Overnight snow left hazardous conditions for those getting an early start Wednesday on Metro Detroit roads.

Many of the crashes were along Interstate 696. Westbound is closed at Interstate 75 in Oakland County. Footage from helicopters in the area shows a “pileup” on the ramp.

Also, the eastbound I-696 ramp to eastbound I-94 was closed due to multiple crashes in Macomb County; that was cleared around 8 a.m.

"The roads are wet and overnight the temperatures cooled down into the upper 20s and lower 30s so that was enough to bring some ice on to the roadways," said Dave Gurney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Sounds like there's been a few accidents this morning. The ice would mainly be on bridges and elevated surfaces as a result of situations like this."

Other incidents reported by the Michigan Department of Transportation included northbound Interstate 275 at Plymouth Road, leaving one lane of travel open.

M-10 northbound at Telegraph in Oakland County also is closed. The department said there's been many accidents reported over the past 24 hours.

Air temperatures are reported at around the freezing mark across the area, leaving highways that are wet from the snow susceptible to ice and slippery conditions.

"It is extremely icy conditions out now but we have several salt trucks out as well," said Lori Garchar, a control room operator with MDOT.

A freeze warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday as temperatures reach subfreezing levels. The Metro Detroit area received a total of 3 and a half inches of snow.

However, warmer weather will reach the area by then end of the week with highs of 52 on Thursday and 64 on Friday.

Check back to detroitnews.com for more as the morning continues.