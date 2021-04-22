Michigan woman charged in filing fake report of kidnapping, sex assault

A 19-year-old woman is facing charges of falsely saying she was abducted and sexually assaulted last month, Michigan State Police said.

On March 26, the Holt resident called 911 to report someone kidnapped her at gunpoint from the Lansing area before she was taken more than two hours north to Elmira and attacked, investigators have said.

The victim claimed she escaped several hours later and said the captor fled on foot. At the time, state police said they were searching for a man in a "red hoodie, black pants and a holster on his left side."

On March 31, state police said after an investigation, the incident didn't happen.

The Otsego County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against the woman on Wednesday. She will be charged on one count of false report of a felony: criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping, police said.

State police said arrangements were being made for the woman to turn herself in.