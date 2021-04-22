Person of interest sought in Monroe County hotel robbery

The Detroit News

Monroe County sheriff’s officials are seeking a person of interest in an armed robbery this week at a hotel in Frenchtown Township.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman may have information about the incident reported about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Days Inn & Suites on the 1900 block of Welcome Way off North Dixie Highway between Interstate 75 and Bretelle Drive.

The manager, desk clerk, staff members and guests were in the lobby when two men approached and announced a robbery, WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported.

They were held at gunpoint before the men took cash from the safe and register, the station reported.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.