Police: Boy, 9, in back seat when father shot in Saginaw

A 9-year-old Saginaw boy was in the back seat Thursday when a man shot his father, then doubled back to the scene and shot him again, police said.

Michigan State Police say the shooting took place about 3:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Glenwood. That's south of Rust and west of Sheridan.

The victim, a 26-year-old Saginaw man, was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle and his son was in the back when another man approached on foot.

That man pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times. The victim fired back, and the shooter fled on foot.

But the man returned to the scene, now driving a silver Volkswagen "with red on the license plate," police said. He fired more shots at the victim, before fleeing in the Volkswagen.

Police say the Volkswagen will have bullet holes on the exterior, and ask anyone with information on the shootout to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

The victim was taken to a "downstate" hospital and is listed in critical condition. He has not cooperated with detectives, police said.

The boy was not hurt, police said.