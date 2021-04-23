Residents flee fire in lower northern Michigan

A controlled burn in northern lower Michigan has grown into a fire that has forced evacuations in multiple communities, state police said.

A U.S. Forest Service controlled burn in Iosco County, north of Sand Lake and south of Cooke Dam Pond near Oscoda, "is no longer considered controlled and is only 20-30% contained" and covers about 2,000 acres, Lt. Liz Rich, a spokeswoman for the Michigan State Police, said in a statement Friday evening.

About 65 residents in the area have been evacuated, she wrote. "Anyone in the area is asked to use caution and avoid the affected areas."

A shelter for residents has been set up at the East Tawas Community Center, 760 Newman Street, Rich said.

Meanwhile, a subdivision in nearby Oscoda Township was also being evacuated by law enforcement. Residents were directed to head east on River Road.

"The fire has jumped River Road near Monument and River," state police said in a statement. "Residents are advised to (not) go west."