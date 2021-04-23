Forget this week's snow: 80s likely at least one day next week

The Detroit News

Just days after Michigan revisited winter, it will be thrust into summer.

After temperatures dipped into the 20s across the state earlier this week and southeast Michigan saw record-breaking snow, including more than 3 inches in Detroit Tuesday, 80 degree days are coming quick.

The National Weather Service forecasts highs in the 80s Tuesday for Lansing, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Flint, Metro Detroit and points south to Ohio. Grand Rapids, Holland and Midland will see temperatures in the upper 70s. The warmth comes to Traverse City, Gaylord and Alpena, too, with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday is forecast to start with some sun across Michigan, but the clouds will build throughout the day. Rain is expected to move in after midnight, and likely could stick around through Thursday. The temperatures, though, will stay above normal, into the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Between now and Tuesday, Michigan weather will be about normal. Today and Monday, temperatures across southern lower Michigan will be in the 60s. The weekend will be a bit cooler, but not much below normal, which is around 60 degrees, for late April in Michigan.

There's a chance of rain Saturday, but lots of sun likely for Sunday and Monday.