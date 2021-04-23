Police issue endangered advisory for Manistee woman, her three children

Michigan State Police are looking for a missing mother and her three children.

State police issued an "endangered missing" advisory Friday for Kimberly Barrentine and three of her four children.

On Thursday, a court ordered Barrentine to turn her children over to Child Protective Services, but when officials went to get them, she fled with the children to an unknown location.

One of the children was found earlier Friday at a home in Midland, but the other three remain missing.

The missing children are:

► Trevor Alan-Peter Edens, 12;

► Talissa Lynn Barrentine, 8;

► Tallyn Lee Smith, 6.

Barrentine was last seen in the 100 block of Taylor in Manistee. She is driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with no license plate and damage to the rear passenger door, according to authorities.

Police said Barrentine is suffering from drug withdrawal, hallucinating and driving erratically.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Barrentine or her three children should call the Manistee Police Department at (231) 398-3281.

