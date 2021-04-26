Teen used fake gun in armed robberies at Pittsfield Twp. Meijer, police say

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with armed robberies at a Meijer in Pittsfield Township last week, police said Monday.

Officers were called to the store in the 3800 block of Carpenter on Friday and again Saturday after someone reported a male approached them and demanded their cellphones while displaying a weapon, police said in a statement.

The victim in the second incident on Saturday refused to turn over the phone and instead called 911 to report the suspect and provide a description, police said.

Officers apprehended the teen as he left the store. The township resident was toting "an airsoft pistol designed to look like a real handgun," police said.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday authorized charges in both incidents.