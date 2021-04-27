Flint mail carrier charged over fight on cellphone video

The Detroit News

Flint – A mail carrier has been charged with assault and battery and lying to police following a fight with two other women that was recorded on cellphone video outside a Flint apartment complex.

Charges were filed Tuesday against Trista Paige Newton, 29, by the Genesee County prosecutor’s office.

Flint police were called April 8 to a report of a hit-and-run crash and saw that a U.S. Postal Service vehicle had damage to its front end. Newton initially told officers that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle and that she was assaulted by the driver and a passenger of the second vehicle, Prosecutor David Leyton said in a release.

Newton had blackened eyes, scratches, and abrasions around her neck and face.

The cellphone video was posted to social media and appeared to show two women punching the postal worker and pulling her hair as she struggled on the pavement.