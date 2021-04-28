Beaumont offers vaccine walk-up clinics as 'demand for doses diminishes'

Southfield — As demand for COVID-19 vaccines weakens, Beaumont Health is taking walk-ins at its Southfield clinic this week to get more shots in arms.

Wednesday was the first of three walk-in clinics where 1,300 doses were given to residents age 16 and older.

Beaumont Health has administered 300,000 doses and it has the capability of administering 1,600 doses per day, but "demand is diminishing," said spokeswoman Maryanne MacLeod.

Walk-ins are welcome to the clinic, located at 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield, from:

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday

The entire process takes about 30 minutes, including the 15-minute required wait time after receiving the vaccine, MacLeod said.

No appointment is necessary and second-dose appointments will be made there. Teenagers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Patients who would like to schedule a vaccine at another date and time can register online or call (800) 592-4784.

The health system continues to operate vaccine clinics at Beaumont hospitals in Dearborn and Troy, as well as the service center in Southfield. However, the walk-in program is currently only available in Southfield.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_