Feds file weapon of mass destruction charges against accused Whitmer kidnap plotters

Federal prosecutors Wednesday filed a charge of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction against three men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and use bombs to carry out the attack.

The new charges against Potterville resident Adam Fox, 38, Delaware resident Barry Croft, 45, and Daniel Harris, 23, of Lake Orion come six months after the FBI said agents thwarted a plot to kidnap and kill Whitmer — a conspiracy that included visits to her home in northern Michigan and training with firearms and explosive devices. Each man faces one weapon of mass destruction charge.

Along with the kidnapping conspiracy count, the new charge means Fox, Croft and Harris are now facing two charges that could send them to federal prison for the rest of their lives if convicted in a case that has focused national attention on violent extremism in Michigan.

In all, 14 people have been charged in state and federal court. One person, Ty Garbin, 25, of Hartland Township, has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify against the others.

The superseding indictment alleges the trio planned to use bombs to facilitate the kidnapping plot. The destructive devices were intended to harm and hinder the governor's security detail and any responding law enforcement personnel.

“This may be the kind of thing prosecutors are adding on as pressure in hopes that this, on top of all the other charges, will lead to quicker negotiations in the plea process,” said Jon Lewis, a research fellow at the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

FBI agents have portrayed Croft as the group's bombmaker and have seized weapons and bomb components in caches scattered across the country.

FBI agents seized more than 70 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from those charged in the Whitmer case along with key bomb components in two states.

Weapons and explosives were found by agents probing the Whitmer plot in a remote training camp deep in the forests of Northern Michigan and from Croft in Delaware.

Croft and Harris knowingly possessed a destructive device on Sept. 13 in Lake County, according to the indictment. Garbin owns a training camp in Luther where members of the group are accused of training to kidnap Whitmer, prosecutors allege.

Croft and Harris face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Harris also is accused of illegally possessing a semiautomatic assault rifle, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The weapon of mass destruction conspiracy charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

The weapon of mass destruction charge was previously used in federal court in Detroit a decade ago against nine members of the Hutaree militia.

Members were accused of talking about killing law enforcement officers and using weapons of mass destruction to attack the funeral procession.

U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts acquitted members of the mass destruction charge, among others, marking one of the landmark losses for federal prosecutors in the eastern district of Michigan in recent history.

In the Whitmer kidnapping case, defense lawyers have portrayed their clients as men of inaction, tough talkers who were exercising their First Amendment rights who never carried out any kidnapping plot.

FBI agents say members of the alleged conspiracy built and detonated bombs.

On Oct. 8, agents in Delaware seized a .10-mm Glock pistol from Croft's truck and also took a 12-gauge shotgun, two swords, a hatchet and a knife. They also seized a brand of "Dr. Atomic's Exploding Targets," boxes of rifle primers, propane canisters, a box of 6,000 ball bearings and containers of smokeless powder.

Prosecutors portray Croft as a ringleader of the alleged Whitmer plot.

"He was the prime mover behind the group’s construction, testing and detonation of weapons of mass destruction," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler wrote in an earlier court filing.

Croft and others were simply airing grievances and lacked a plot, said his lawyer, Joshua Blanchard.

At Garbin's camp near Luther, which prosecutors say the group used for tactical and firearms training, investigators seized explosives, copper disks, metal fragments, metal staples and consumer fireworks labeled "Colorful Willow" and "Commander in Chief."

Pyrotechnics, fireworks and smokeless powder were among the most common devices used in explosions investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2018. Fireworks were used in 37% of the nearly 300 bombing incidents investigated by the bureau that year.

