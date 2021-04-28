Indiana watching counties near Michigan for COVID-19 risk

Tom Davies

Associated Press

Indianapolis – The counties near Indiana’s border with Michigan are showing persistent risk of coronavirus spread, with top state health officials saying Wednesday they were trying to turn around declining COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The ongoing risk comes as Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-February with Michigan remaining the national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations. Indiana’s rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about one-third over the past couple weeks.

The State Department of Health’s weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan with orange risk – the second highest of the four ratings. Two other nearby counties also have orange ratings, while 10 more northern Indiana counties have the next-highest yellow rating.

Indiana officials have been watching those northern counties because Michigan has posted more new COVID-19 cases than any other state in the country over the past two weeks. Those infections could continue to spread among unvaccinated people with so much travel between the two states, health officials said.

“Just because you’re in a part of Indiana that doesn’t border Michigan, I wouldn’t think that you’re in the clear,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state health department’s chief medical officer.

One-third of Indiana residents ages 16 and older and eligible for the vaccine shots have now been fully immunized for COVID-19, according to state health officials. But the average number of people receiving shots has declined from almost 56,000 a day in mid-April to 38,000 and health officials acknowledged they now had more vaccine supply available than demand for shots.

While vaccine demand has grown weak in much of the country, Indiana’s percentage of total population that’s been fully vaccinated is 44th among the 50 states, according to federal Centers for Disease Control data.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said she was worried about increase risk from more contagious coronavirus variants at a time when so many people aren’t immunized.

“COVID is still here and it is not going away anytime soon,” Box said. “Please stay vigilant, please don’t let your guard down.”

Weaver said the health department is increasing outreach and promotion of vaccine availability especially in rural areas and to minority groups. That includes cellphone alerts sent in the past week about mass vaccination clinics in Gary and Indianapolis that she said increased the number of people show up at them for shots.

The health department has added 64 coronavirus-related deaths over the past week to the state’s toll, raising the pandemic total to 13,312. Indiana’s seven-day moving average of deaths has remained below 10 for more than a month compared to the peak of 103 a day in mid-December.

Indiana hospitals have had more than 900 COVID-19 patients a day this week after dropping below 600 a day in March.

Hospitalizations also peaked at more than 3,000 a day in November and December, followed by a high of 73 of Indiana’s 92 counties rating the highest risk level of red for coronavirus spread in January.