Michigan adds 4,371 cases, 38 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan on Wednesday added 4,371 new cases and 38 deaths from the coronavirus.

The latest figures bring the state's total number of cases to 833,891 and deaths to 17,467 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state continues to lead the nation in new cases per capita for four straight weeks despite a third of its residents being fully vaccinated.

Last week Michigan added 34,013 new cases and 449 deaths, ending a run of eight consecutive weeks of rising infections. During the previous week of April 11-17, the state added 47,284 cases and 342 deaths.

The weekly record of 50,892 cases was set the week of Nov. 15-21, 2020. The second highest weekly total was 47,316 the week of Nov. 22-28.

The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

The state continues to lead the nation at 360 cases per 100,000 people – a decrease from 519 cases per 1,000 people last week – outpacing Colorado at 211 cases per 100,000 people and Pennsylvania at 209 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan's latest data

The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results has decreased after eight weeks of increases and is at 12.2%.

Michigan has led the nation in new infections and hospitalizations for three weeks. As of Tuesday, 3,374 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 843 in an intensive care unit and 534 on ventilators.

While hospitalizations are trending downwards, they're still a 57% increase from one month ago when there were 2,144 hospitalizations.

Southwest Michigan, the Grand Rapids area and the Upper Peninsula are experiencing the fastest growth in COVID-19 cases.

Those aged 10-19 and 20-29 have the highest case rates in the state.

From January to March, there have been 291 outbreaks from youth sports resulting in at least 1,091 infections, Khaldun said.

► More: Rare COVID-19 complication is putting kids in Michigan's ICUs

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has said the answer to Michigan's "acute situation" with COVID-19 is not to surge additional doses of vaccine into Michigan, as Whitmer has requested, but rather to shut down the state and "flatten the curve."

During the week of April 17, Michigan led the nation in percent positivity, case rates and hospitalizations, which have been increasing for five consecutive weeks.

Deaths have increased 25% since last week. The state also has the eighth-highest death rate in the U.S., according to the CDC's COVID data tracker.

Michigan's largest hospitals issued urgent warnings this month saying they are nearing capacity.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Whitmer endorsed monoclonal antibody treatments for patients with chronic medical conditions hospitalized with COVID-19.

About 13 states are seeing an increase in cases and 10 states are seeing weekly increases in hospitalizations. Michigan, Washington D.C., New York, New Jersey and Maryland have the highest per capita hospitalized patient numbers.

State health department officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 spread. The variants are identified through target testing and state officials expect there are cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded.

As of Wednesday, Michigan has the second-highest number of cases of the variant B.1.1.7. with 4,728 cases in 80 jurisdictions.

The first case of the variant was identified in January in a University of Michigan student who had traveled from the United Kingdom. The variant has spread significantly in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. An outbreak of 90 cases at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County appears to be the largest cluster of the variant and has spread to two other Michigan prisons, corrections officials said. There are 517 cases of the variant within MDOC.

The first case of the South African variant B.1.351 was confirmed by the state Bureau of Laboratories in a boy living in Jackson County. There are a total of 22 cases of the variant in 10 Michigan jurisdictions.

The first case of the P.1 variant from Brazil was identified in a Bay County resident. There are now 47 confirmed cases of P.1. in 10 Michigan jurisdictions.

There are also 205 confirmed cases of B.1.427 and B.1.429, two variants formed in California.

Wayne County has the largest spread of the B.1.1.7 variant more than 530 cases and 149 are in Detroit. Wayne and Washtenaw counties have all reported variants.

Vaccines available for all 16+

As of Tuesday, the state has administered 6.6 million of 9 million doses distributed. About 48% of the state's residents have had at least one dose of vaccine and 36% are fully vaccinated.

The state's fully vaccinated population includes 65% of all seniors 65 years and older, 43% of people aged 50 to 64, 27% of people age 40 to 49, and 24% of people age 30 to 39, according to the state's data tracker.

The state ranks ninth in the nation for the number of people who are fully vaccinated.

► For subscribers: As Michigan sees dip in COVID shots, incentive offers pop up

In Detroit, vaccination rates lag behind as a28.6% of residents have received one dose, according to the city's dashboard. That's compared to 51% of outer-Wayne County, 54% in Oakland County, 45% of Macomb County and 55% of Washtenaw County.

To ramp up vaccinations the Detroit is offering walk-up vaccination clinics at the TCF Center, Farewell Recreational Center, Northwest Activities Center, and the Samaritan Center. No appointment is needed.

The virus is blamed for more than 573,000 deaths and 32 million confirmed infections in the U.S.

The state is tracking 1,277 active outbreaks including 42 new school outbreaks since last week at education institutions including K-12 public and private schools.

Another 29 outbreaks were in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks were in daycare and childcare programs, 32 in manufacturing, 37 in restaurant and retail.

The state considers 626,254 people recovered from the virus as of Friday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_