Tigers, Miguel Cabrera to help state promote COVID-19 vaccine

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera will help to promote COVID-19 vaccination in Michigan as co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission.

Cabrera and the Tigers will produce public service announcements in English and Spanish to encourage Michigan residents to get the vaccine, wear masks and social distance, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.

“Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus," Cabrera said in a statement. "Our goal with the commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful.”

Nearly 36% of Michigan residents older than 16 are fully vaccinated, according to state data, and nearly 49% have received at least one dose. The state hopes to vaccinate 70% of Michigan residents over 16.

“We are grateful that ‘Miggy’ is stepping up to the plate to help inform Michiganders on the importance of getting their COVID-19 vaccinations,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We appreciate the tremendous support and advocacy from the Detroit Tigers because this is an all-hands-on-deck moment in our state’s effort to persevere and overcome the pandemic.”

Cabrera will join former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin as co-chair as well as Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who helped to uncover the Flint Water Crisis.

Whitmer in March lifted public attendance limits to 20% for some outdoor entertainment facilities, including Comerica Park where up to 8,200 ticketed guests can attend.

“Together, we urge all Michiganders and fans of the Tigers to get vaccinated and prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that we can return to the full stadiums, arenas, concerts, and sporting events that we all love so much," said Chris Granger, group president for sports and entertainment at Ilitch Holdings.

