Old Flint police academy could become marijuana nursery

Associated Press

Flint – A site where Flint police officers blossomed could become a home for budding marijuana.

The city administration is proposing to sell the old Flint police academy to Evergrow LLC, which grows marijuana.

“It’s kind of ironic that the training facility for the police department, that used to go against marijuana, is going to possibly become a marijuana grow shop,” Flint council member Santino Guerra said.

The building has been empty for years and is tagged with graffiti; the last academy class there graduated in 2010, MLive.com reported.

City staff brought the proposal to the city council Monday, but it was sent to a committee for more study. Evergrow has offered $500,000 for the 4.4-acre property, far higher than another offer of $20,000, said Suzanne Wilcox, planning director.

“Flint seemed like a good city to establish this type of business,” said Franko Sallaku, Evergrow managing partner.

Council member Eric Mays said the council should move quickly.

“I don’t want to blow a deal,” he said.