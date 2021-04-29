Police seek tips in shooting death of Flint woman, 31

Police in Flint are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman found in her home early Thursday, state officials said.

Flint police officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to the woman's home in the 2900 block of Prospect Street near North Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road for a wellness check.

They arrived and found the victim had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, Michigan State Police said.

Investigators have not identified any suspects at this time, they also said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Major Crimes Unit at (810) 237-6900 or Crimes Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at (800) 422-JAIL.