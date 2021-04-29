Hillsdale deputy fatally shoots attacking dog, then angry owner, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating an incident this week involving a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a dog and its owner.

The deputy was dispatched to the 6500 block of South Edon Road in Reading at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on a "dog-at-large complaint," state police said in a statement.

"When the deputy made contact at the residence of the dog, the deputy was immediately attacked by the dog and bit" the deputy, the release said. "The deputy fired shots at the dog, which resulted in killing the dog."

The dog’s owner, identified Oscar Herrera, 32, became upset about the shooting and confronted the deputy while armed with a knife, state police said.

The deputy shot Herrera, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators recovered the knife. The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of the dog bite.

State police are not releasing the name of the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into the shooting remains open.

He has more than seven years of experience in law enforcement.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section are investigating the shooting and are slated to submit findings to the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office for review once completed.