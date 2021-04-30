4 in northern Michigan charged with sex crimes with child

Four people in Crawford County face charges of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, Michigan State Police said.

The four suspects all hail from Roscommon, and range from 21 to 62 years old.

State police arrested three of the suspects in March while executing a search warrant at a Crawford County home.

The Houghton Lake post was investigating claims of criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive material at the home. The fourth suspect was arrested a time later.

All were arraigned this week at 46th District Court in Crawford County.

Dale Near, 62, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Caleb Near, 21, faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, and was also given a $50,000 bond.

Shirley Swanson, 52, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, and one count second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. She was given a $100,000 bond.

Matthew Swanson, 22, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. He was given a $75,000 bond.

All four are due in court on June 8.