MSP trooper charged in crash that caused pregnant woman to lose baby

A Michigan State Police trooper has been charged in connection with a fatal crash last year in Flint Township, officials announced Friday.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized two criminal counts — negligent operation of a motor vehicle causing a miscarriage or stillbirth and moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function — against Trooper Rashaad Cormier of the MSP Flint Post.

The charges followed an investigation of the Sept. 14, 2020, crash.

At the time, state police reported a preliminary investigation found two troopers on patrol were driving south on Linden Road near Lennon about 5 p.m. when they spotted a northbound vehicle commit a traffic violation. The troopers started to turn around to conduct a traffic stop when their patrol car entered the path of a southbound 2018 Chevy Malibu with three people inside, according to a release.

An investigation found that "Cormier made a U-turn on Linden Road into the path of an approaching vehicle, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles," state police said in a statement.

MSP reported the Chevy driver, identified as a 28-year-old Mount Morris woman, was treated at an area hospital. An 18-year-old backseat passenger did not require medical treatment.

The front seat passenger, identified as a 38-year-old woman from Flint, was pregnant with twins at the time and rushed to a hospital. "The crash caused her to lose one of her twins," state police said Friday.

Cormier was treated at a hospital after the collision. The other trooper was not injured, authorities have said.

As required by a collective bargaining agreement, Cormier had been on paid suspension since the crash and the investigation was underway.

With the criminal charges, he is now on unpaid suspension pending the outcome of court proceedings, state police said Friday.

Cormier joined MSP in January 2020 and was assigned to the Flint Post upon graduation.

“The Michigan State Police is deeply sorry for the role our trooper played in this traffic crash, which resulted in the tragic loss of a child,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and all those who have been impacted by this situation.”