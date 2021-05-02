Cheboygan woman killed in motorcycle crash in Saginaw County, police say

A woman riding as a passenger on a motorcyle on Interstate 75 in Saginaw County died Sunday from injuries from a crash, Michigan State Police said.

At 12:07 p.m., Saginaw County central dispatch received a call about a motorcycle crash on northbound I-75, north of King Road in Bridgeport Township. A female passenger, a 42-year-old from Cheboygan, was lying in the grass and was unresponsive.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old Cheboygan man, had been traveling northbound when traffic began to slow, police said. The driver lost control of the motorcycle and ran off the right side of the roadway, police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said. The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said.

