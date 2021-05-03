Apartment fire causes 'major damage' to three buildings in Monroe County

Three buildings were damaged in an apartment complex fire that officials believed started from a tipped over tiki torch in Berlin Township on Monday.

Michigan State troopers from the Monroe County post started getting calls about flames from outside the apartment on Canterberry Lane around 12:39 a.m.

Residents from 12 buildings were evacuated and displaced; they are receiving the help of the Red Cross. One resident was treated for burns on his hands, police said.

Three of the buildings sustained "major damage." Police said the fire may have started when a tiki torch filled with lighter fluid fell over.