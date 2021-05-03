Bay County teen arrested in alleged online threat against student

A 16-year-old was arrested Monday in Bay County after allegedly posting a threat against a high school student, Michigan State Police said.

MSP Tri-City Post troopers were dispatched to Pinconning High School at about 9:45 a.m. after the teen, a former student, "posted a threat of bodily harm along with a picture of himself holding a weapon on social media earlier this morning, and that he intended to assault the student at the school this afternoon," state police said.

School officials immediately placed the building on lockdown and alerted authorities when they learned of the post.

Troopers identified the teen and found him walking in Pinconning. They arrested him and recovered a weapon, state police said.

The youth was held in a juvenile facility. The incident remains under investigation.