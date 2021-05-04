2 dead in crash on U.S. 23 near Plymouth Road in Washtenaw County

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash Tuesday on U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County that left two people dead.

A preliminary investigation found a SUV traveling southbound near Plymouth Road at about 1:15 p.m. crossed the median and struck a semitrailer heading north, state police said.

The victims were in the SUV. State police have not released their ages or gender. Other injuries were not reported Tuesday.

The freeway was closed near the scene as MSP investigated but has reopened.