Man, 24, arrested after stealing mini bus, getting into crash with car near Traverse City

A 24-year-old Michigan man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole a mini bus before it was hit by a car, Michigan State Police said.

The incident began at about 7:40 a.m. in the Northland Foods grocery store parking lot in Kingsley, a village about 15 miles south of Traverse City, they said.

The mini bus was at a Bay Area Transportation Authority bus stop in the lot when a Luzerne man got on board and tried to take a fire extinguisher out of its holder.

Fearing the man would strike him or spray him with the extinguisher, the mini bus' driver radioed for help and exited the vehicle.

The man drove off in the mini bus and attempted to turn east on to M-113 when it was struck by a car traveling west, police said. A 29-year-old Manton woman was driving the car, they said.

State police said no passengers were about the mini bus at the time of the crash.

The car's driver suffered minor injuries, officials said. The suspect was not injured.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez