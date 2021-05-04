County vaccine clinics open in Lincoln Park, Harper Woods

Detroit — COVID vaccination clinics opened Tuesday in Lincoln Park and Harper Woods for Wayne County residents 16 and older, the county's executive announced.

Wayne County residents will be within 20 minutes of a vaccination clinic, county executive Warren Evans said.

“The fastest way we can return to normal it is to get as many shots in arms as fast as we can, and to make it easy for our residents to do that," Evans said. "These new clinics further help make the vaccine more accessible to more residents across Wayne County.”

The Lincoln Park clinic is located at the Lincoln Park Community Center, 3525 Dix Highway. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The clinic will not be open Thursday while the clinic begins operations the first week.

The Harper Woods clinic is located at Wayne County Community College Harper Woods campus, 19305 Vernier Road.Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 7 p.m.

“It is so important that everyone who can get vaccinated against COVID-19 is able to do so,” said Melita Jordan, director of the Wayne County Department of Health, Human & Veterans Services. “The vaccines, which are both safe and effective, can allow us to safely end this pandemic and begin returning life to normal.”

The county has clinics four other sites: Wayne County Community College District Campus in Taylor, Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Flat Rock Community Center and Wayne County Community College District Campus in Belleville.

Residents can call (866) 610-3885 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins also are accepted at all vaccine clinics run by the Wayne County Health Department.

The county health department has administered more than 200,000 vaccines, and 56.2% of adult residents in Wayne County, excluding Detroit, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state of Michigan COVID-19 dashboard.