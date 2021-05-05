Montmorency man charged with possessing child sexually abusive material

A Montmorency County man has been charged with having child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, Michigan State Police announced Wednesday.

Jason Scott Smith was arrested following an investigation that started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, state police said.

Through the probe, authorities searched the 41-year-old’s home and seized his electronics. Details were not released.

Smith was arraigned Tuesday in Montmorency County's 88th District Court. He was charged with six counts of child sexually abusive activity aggravated distributing or promoting; one count of possessing child sexually abusive material; and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.