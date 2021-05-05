Thunder Over Michigan air show to return to Ypsilanti in August

The Yankee Air Museum said Wednesday its Thunder Over Michigan Air Show will return this August after a one-year hiatus.

This year's show will be held Aug. 7-8 at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti. Tickets go on sale Monday and cost $165 per vehicle.

Museum officials canceled the 2020 show because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's show has a new drive-in format in which spectators can either stay inside their own vehicles or directly outside the vehicle on the passenger side to watch. Audio for performances will be broadcast over a radio station.

The show will have two sessions each day, from 7:30-11:00 a.m. and another from noon to 4 p.m. A separate parking pass will be required for each individual show.

Officials said in a statement the new show format will allow spectators to watch the show in a safe and responsible setting.

“We are very excited to bring you a drive-in air show,” Kevin Walsh, the show's executive director, said in a statement. “We have reinvented the show in an innovative, spacious, responsible and family friendly format.

"With two shows each day, our fans can choose the show they would like to see and enjoy the show in their own space," he said. "Our limited capacity has been carefully designed to ensure the best viewing opportunity for all of our guest.”

One of the highlights of the show is an appearance of the USAF Thunderbirds, one of the country's top airshow demonstration teams.

It also promises the world’s largest gathering of B-25 Mitchell Bombers.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez