FEMA to open COVID vaccination center in Melvindale

Detroit — FEMA will offer a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Melvindale Senior Center on Friday, the city said.

No appointments are required for those 16 years and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A return date for the second vaccination will be June 4.

FEMA will return May 24 and May 25 to administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The J&J vaccine will be available to those 18 and older.

Participants aren't required to be Melvindale residents.The senior center is located at 4300 S. Dearborn St.

The clinic comes after President Joe Biden's latest plan to vaccinate at least 70% of adults with a first dose of the vaccine by July 4, according to a White House release.

FEMA continues to work with state governmentsto provide federal support to community vaccination centers.

For Melvindale residents unable to attend vaccination clinics in person, the Dearborn Fire Department will arrange a home COVID vaccination appointment.

Call at (313) 943-2412 for an appointment.