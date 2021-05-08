Coronavirus cases declining for two weeks in Michigan, new data shows

The Detroit News

Michigan is in its second week of declining coronavirus cases after experiencing eight consecutive weeks of rising cases/infections, new data shows.

On Saturday, Michigan added 1,825 coronavirus cases and 122 deaths linked to COVID -19.

The latest tally bring Michigan's total number of cases to 862,633 and deaths to 18,206 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

It comes as 54% of Michigan adults ages 16 and up have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, putting the state close to a 55% benchmark Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says is needed to allow in-person work in all sectors.

In April, Michigan led the nation in new infections and hospitalizations for three weeks. But in late April, it ended a run of eight consecutive weeks of rising infections.

The weekly record of 50,892 COVID-19 cases was set the week of Nov. 15-21, 2020. The second highest weekly total was 47,316 the week of Nov. 22-28.

The weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.