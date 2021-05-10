4 Great Lakes' water levels for April up slightly, 1 flat

Water levels in four of the Great Lakes rose slightly in April from last month while the level of one lake remained the same, according to preliminary data from the Army Corps of Engineers office in Detroit.

The agency's preliminary report said the levels of Lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, Erie and Ontario saw a small uptick for the month.

Superior's average in April was 601.95 feet, up from 601.77 the month before. Michigan-Huron's average level rose to 580.54 feet from 580.53 feet. Erie's average April water level was 572.92 feet, up from 572.78 feet in March. Ontario's April level was 244.81 feet, up from 244.38 feet the previous month.

Meanwhile, the April levels of Lake St. Clair remained unchanged from March at 575.92 feet.

"During the late spring and early summer, water levels are typically in their period of seasonal rise," said Dee Apps, physical scientist with the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "The conditions this spring have been drier with predominantly below average precipitation across the region, which has lessened the seasonal rises on all the lakes, except Lake Superior.

"Lake Superior began its seasonal rise from March to April due to some wetter conditions in that basin over the last month," she said. "The rise in Lake Superior's monthly mean water level from March to April was greater than average."

Still,April's levels for all of the lakes are down from April 2020, according to the agency.

Superior's average for the month last year was 602.41 feet, while Michigan-Huron's level was 581.69 feet. Lake St. Clair was at 577.14 feet, Erie was at 574.33 feet and Ontario was at 247.10 feet.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez