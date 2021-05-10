Frost advisory for these parts of Michigan means new plantings at risk

The Detroit News

So that old saying about waiting until after Mother's Day to plant flowers is uprooted.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for southeast Michigan and the half of lower MIchigan from 2-8 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be as low as 33 in the early morning hours and will result in frost, if only briefly, the weather service warned.

Of course, any newly planted plants could be killed if vegetation is left uncovered.

Last year, the high temperature for Monday in the Detroit was 61.

For west Michigan, the frost advisory begins at 1 a.m. and lasts until 9 a.m. Monday; temperatures are expected as low as 32.

Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan.

Residents will find patchy frost before 8 a.m. Monday, then mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 Monday and a low of 35. Average high for the day is 58.2. The record high was 90 in 193 and the lowest temperature was recorded in 1902 at 42 degrees.

The normal mean temperature for May is 60.3, according to the weather service.

Tuesday will be sunny with a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. and a high of 57.