Michigan hits first vaccine threshold for Whitmer's restriction plan

Lansing — Michigan hit the first trigger for easing COVID-19 restrictions under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vaccination plan on Monday afternoon, according to state and federal data.

Michigan had 4.45 million residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, equaling just above 55% of the population age 16 and up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state's tracking page confirmed the federal data at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Under Whitmer's "Vacc to Normal" plan, which ties easing restrictions to vaccination rates, the administration is supposed to allow in-person work for all business sectors to resume two weeks after 4.44 million residents, or 55% of the adult population age 16 and up, have received their first dose. The restriction is set to ease May 24, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Whitmer called the benchmark a "huge milestone" for the state and encouraged unvaccinated individuals to get their shots.

"We're able to take this step forward thanks to every Michigander who has gotten their shot," Whitmer said.

Because the state has hit the 55% benchmark, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration expects two weeks from now to remove a policy from emergency and draft permanent rules that prohibits in-person work where it is feasible for the employee to work remotely, said Sean Egan, COVID-19 workplace safety director for the agency.

"MIOSHA’s rule-making is flexible in that the agency has the ability to modify or rescind all or parts of each rule set to best protect Michigan workers as the pandemic moves closer to ending," Egan said.

Employers who bring employees back to the work place after May 24 will still need to comply with other mitigation strategies in the rules, he said.

Current COVID-19 emergency workplace rules establish safety protocols for several industries including health care, restaurants, retail, construction and manufacturing. The rules direct employers on a variety of issues including employee safety training, sick employee reporting, face mask use and social distancing.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is working to develop permanent rules for the workplace that would go into place in October in the event that COVID is still a threat at that time.

Whitmer announced her "Vacc to Normal" plan on April 29, 11 days ago.

After 55%, the next step in the "Vacc to Normal" plan occurs when 4.85 million residents, 60% of the adult population, has had their first dose. Two weeks after that occurs, the administration said it would lift the 11 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars and further relax restrictions on sports stadiums, gyms and conference centers.

The other triggers occur two weeks after the state hits 65% and 70% for first dose vaccinations. Two weeks after 65%, or when 5.26 million residents have had their first dose, the administration would lift all indoor capacity limits and further ease policies for residential gatherings. Two weeks after 70%, or when 5.66 million have had their first dose, the administration would lift the gathering and face mask order.

Michigan's COVID-19 infection rates have been trending downward for about three weeks after a surge of the virus hit in March and April. Last week, the state reported 18,248 new cases, the lowest total in seven weeks.

Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began tracking the vaccination rates based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes some populations that were not featured in the state's own numbers previously.

The federal data includes residents vaccinated through Veterans Affairs, the Bureau of Prisons and most out-of-state providers, meaning someone from Michigan who traveled to Ohio or Indiana for their doses.

