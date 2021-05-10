MSU lifts outdoor mask mandate

Detroit — Michigan State University on Monday lifted its outdoor mask requirement after changes by the CDC and state health department.

As of Monday, masks no longer are required in outdoor settings on campus or MSU-affiliated properties for individuals or small groups, MSU President Samuel Stanley said in a release online.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated and not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is not required to wear a mask at residential gatherings, including those that are indoors.

Face coverings remain required indoors.

The move comes as Michigan hit its first benchmark for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. The state had 4.45 million residents with at least one dose of the vaccine, reaching just above 55% of the population ages 16 and up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Vacc to Normal" plan released April 29 outlined four steps that need to be taken in order for restrictions to be lifted.

Step one of the plan requires 55% of the adult population to have received their first dose of the vaccine in order for in-person work to resume.

"We're able to take this step forward thanks to every Michigander who has gotten their shot," Whitmer said Monday in a video posted on Twitter.

The next phase of the plan details the return to in-person work for businesses, which is expected to happen May 24.

Two weeks after 60% of the adult population has received their first dose, the 11 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars will be lifted as well as restrictions on sports stadiums, gyms and conference centers, according to Whitmer's plan.

As of Monday , Michigan had 865,349 cases of COVID-19 and 18,239 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.