Knight Foundation, Code for America invest in tech brigades across U.S.

Detroit — The Knight Foundation has partnered with Code for America to strengthen local "technology brigade" chapters with a $1 million investment, and Detroit is one of the seven U.S. cities receiving the investment.

The Brigades improve how the government serves the public in a digital world, focusing on community organizing, collaboration with local government and civic issues.

Code for America, a nonprofit founded in 2009, works with community organizations and governments to build digital tools, change policies, and improve programs. The Knight Foundation has invested in Code for America since 2010, providing nearly $10 million.

“Code for America is the preeminent organization that promotes resident-driven government in the digital age,” Lilian Coral, Knight’s director of national strategy and technology innovation, said in a statement. “Their efforts to create successful community-led systems that support technology innovation has been successful. The opportunity before us is to support the Brigades, so that they can be resilient and sustainable in improving how the government serves the public in a digital society.”

Coral says the grants will be split about evenly, meaning $140,000 would be going to Detroit.

"It'll fund a lot of central staff support to provide one-on-one consulting, training to the brigades, it'll provide project implementation tools," said Coral.

The Knight Foundation's latest investment will focus on strengthening existing brigades with additional training in Detroit, Miami, Charlotte, N.C., Philadelphia, San Jose, Calif., St. Paul, Minn. and Boulder, Colo.,

"What we're doing with this new award is we really target resources to these particular brigades and can we help them be more sustainable, not just in the revenue side of things but making sure the projects that they're working on having longer term impacts," Coral said.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, more than 80 local brigades developed 100 COVID-19-specific projects and 307 total projects that reached 5 million people and directly served more than 700,000, according to the release.

Projects done by the brigades vary from providing live bus information to Detroiters from local chapter Code for Detroit to the creation of GetYourRefund.org by the Code for South Florida Brigade in Miami.

GetYourRefund.org is a free, accessible, and reliable digital tax assistance tool for low-income English and Spanish speaking families. During the 2020 tax season GetYourRefund distributed over $62 million in tax benefits to over 30,000 families.