Refinery workers protest against Line 5 closure as deadline looms

Lansing — Members of Steelworkers International and Local 912 at the Toledo Refining Company lined the Capitol lawn Tuesday with hundreds of hard hats to represent the more than 1,000 refinery jobs that would be lost if Michigan closes Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline.

Several members are expected in House and Senate committees later in the day to inform lawmakers of the effect of a shutdown on the refinery.

The demonstration came a day ahead of the scheduled closure of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, a deadline that will not be met without a court order forcing its closure, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday.

In November, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revoked the pipeline's easement through the Straits of Mackinac and ordered it closed within six months or by May 12.

The state argued its case for the closure in Ingham County Circuit Court before Enbridge moved it to federal court and filed its own lawsuit maintaining that regulation of the pipeline is exclusive to the federal government, namely the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration.

The state is fighting to push its case back to Ingham County Circuit Court. The state and Enbridge also have entered mediation in the federal case filed by Enbridge.

"The jurisdictional issue will not be decided until sometime after May 12," Nessel spokeswoman Lynsey Mukomel said. "We need a court order that requires Enbridge to shut down in compliance with the notice. We will continue to work to get that as soon as possible."

Nessel has pushed back on protests from Ohio and Canada over the line's closure, noting she made a promise to the people of the state of Michigan, not other areas.

"We shouldn't be in a position where Canada stands to gain nearly all the benefit and the state of Michigan bears all the risks," Nessel said Tuesday on Twitter

About a quarter of the employees at the Toledo refinery live in southeast Michigan, said Tim Marshall, a pipe fitter and union official with Local 912. They and Ohio employees are invested in the safety of the pipeline as much as anyone else, he said.

"My refinery depends on, my family depends on Line 5," Marshall said. "A threat to that line is a threat to my family, it's a threat to my well-being."

The dual span transporting up to 540,000 barrels of light crude oil and natural gas liquids a day has been a source of controversy amid environmental concerns over the possibility of a spill between Lakes Huron and Michigan. Twelve Michigan Native American tribes fear a rupture and argue it would infringe on their fishing rights.

Whitmer and Nessel campaigned in 2018 on promises to close the line, but Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder entered an agreement with Enbridge at the end of his term requiring the company to build a $500 million tunnel beneath the Straits to house a new segment of the 68-year-old pipeline.

Whitmer has said her easement revocation will not affect Enbridge's efforts to gain permitting approvals and eventually construct the pipeline.

Refinery workers on Monday urged the state to consider the truck and rail traffic that would result if the pipeline is closed and argued the pipeline was a safer bet for transportation. Federal regulators have said the pipeline is safe, said Scott Hayes, health, safety, environmental and government affairs manager for Toledo Refining Co.

"I trust science over emotion," Hayes said. "And that's what I believe has happened in this case, it's become political and they've thrown all science out the window."

After a Tuesday hearing, Rep. Jack O'Malley, R-Lake Ann, said there will be risks accompanying the pipeline's closure such as increased traffic on roads and rail as the oil is transported over land. The closure, he said, would amount to "cutting of your nose to spite your face."

"Common sense has been left on the side of the road," O'Malley said. "I think a logical compromise is, build the tunnel."

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, criticized lawmakers supporting the steelworkers' protest and taking photos in hardhats on the Capitol lawn, noting Republicans' past support of union-opposed legislation such as right to work, the prevailing wage repeal and worker safety changes.

The GOP support, he said, "makes me wonder how stupid they think workers are."

"Looks more like an audition for the new village people," he said in a Tuesday tweet.

