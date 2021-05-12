Flint mail carrier in fight video arraigned, fired

A mail carrier filmed fighting with two women in Flint last month has been formally charged in connection with the incident.

Trista Paige Newton, 29, was arraigned last week in Genesee County's 67th District Court, records show.

She faces one count of assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and one count of lying to police, a felony.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 20, according to court records.

Meanwhile, Newton has lost her job with the U.S. Postal Service, her attorney, Clinton Perryman, told The Detroit News on Wednesday. "She's going to continue to look for additional employment and support her children."

U.S. Postal Service representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office has said Newton initially told Flint police she was assaulted by the driver and a passenger of a vehicle that struck her postal vehicle April 8 near an apartment complex.

Newton was left with blackened eyes, scratches as well as abrasions around her neck and face, investigators said. Police also noted her vehicle had front-end damage.

Cellphone video of the fight posted to social media appeared to show two women punching the postal worker and pulling her hair as she struggled on the pavement.

One of the women was heard saying "she hit me first" as the scuffle appeared to subside and the mail carrier stood at the door of an SUV the pair later sped away in.

Police later spoke with the two women and witnesses, which led to charges against Newton.

John Potbury, the deputy chief assistant prosecuting attorney, told The News the other two women would not be facing charges and an investigation determined Newton "was the one that struck first both with her mail truck and physically assaulting the other women."

When announcing the charges last month, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the incident "is a perfect example of how a situation may not be exactly what it looks like at first glance. A lot of people were immediately calling for charges against the two young women involved when, in fact, according to the police investigation, they were the victims. Jumping to conclusions and quick, rash judgments about a situation rarely serves justice well.”

Perryman called the encounter "an isolated incident, which was just a culmination of some unfortunate circumstances between these women."