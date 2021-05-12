MDOT plans I-75 closures this weekend in Oakland County, Detroit

The Detroit News

Travelers, beware: parts of Interstate 75 will be closed for repairs this weekend in Oakland County and Detroit, and lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 96 in Livonia and Redford Township, Michigan Department of Transportation said.

"(MDOT is) working with three separate contractors to align all this work into one weekend to minimize the impact on the motoring public requires extensive coordination," said MDOT Metro Region Engineer Kimberly Webb. "This direction benefits the public by limiting the number of times a freeway needs to close and provides a safer environment for both workers and drivers."

The freeway's southbound lanes will close in sections from Interstate 696 to Interstate 94, and the northbound lanes close from Eight Mile to I-696 starting 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, the department said.

One lane of southbound I-75 will remain open from Eight Mile to M-8 (Davison Freeway) for local traffic as crews tackle bridge demolition, beam setting and substructure work, according to MDOT.

Farther north, 13 Mile will be closed under I-75 to allow crews to set new

bridges beams on the bridge that carries southbound I-75 over the stretch. The closure is between Molly and Concord drives and lasts from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic is detoured to 12 Mile.

Before the freeway closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 7 p.m. and start freeway

lane closures at 8 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to Nine Mile. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to Nine Mile in Oakland County.

In Detroit, ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from Seven Mile to Clay Street. Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on Eight Mile to

northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound I-696 back to northbound I-75.

Southbound I-75 through-traffic will take westbound I-696 to southbound Woodward, then westbound M-8 (Davison Freeway) to southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to get back, MDOT said.

Beginning Saturday, westbound I-96 will go down to one lane from Beech Daly Road in Redford Township to Farmington Road in Livonia from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday is a backup date if it rains Saturday, MDOT said, since dry conditions are required.

Warranty work involves resealing pavement joints from an I-96 project in 2014.

The westbound I-96 service drive is closed from Beech Daly to Middle Belt Road for county work.