Mich. judge blasts man for logging into virtual hearing under name 'Buttf-----3000'

Editor's note: This story contains language some may find profane.

What's in a name? Apparently, a surefire way to get a western Michigan man in hot water with a judge.

During a defendant's virtual arraignment at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in 3B District Court in Centreville, Judge Jeffrey Middleton asked him his name after reading the name tag for the Zoom account he used to log into the hearing: "Buttf-----3000."

"Good morning, sir. What's your name," Middleton asked

"It's Nathaniel Saxton, sir," the man replied.

Middleton asked: "It's not Buttf-----3000 ... logging into my court with that as your screen name? What kind of idiot logs into court like that?"

The defendant seemed surprised and told Middleton "I don't believe I typed in anything like that."

"Well, that's what it says," the judge told him.

The man apologized and said "that should not be."

Middleton scolded him and said, "I'll put you in the waiting room, you can sit in limbo for a while and think about what you call yourself online."

At some point before he went off screen, the defendant's name tag changed to his actual name.

Saxon was eventually brought back into the meeting where he explained to the judge that his sister set up his account, the name came from a bluetooth speaker and, "it's an inside joke."

"I'm embarrassed," he told the judge. "I'm sorry."

According to court records, Saxton was set to appear before the judge on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded guilty. Middleton fined him $200, according to the records.

Centreville is the county seat for St. Joseph County and about 30 miles south of Kalamazoo and 150 miles west of Detroit.

