Pain at pump won't include fuel shortages in Michigan, experts say

Gas prices may be rising locally but don't look for shortages at the pump, experts said Wednesday.

The Michigan Public Service Commission "is closely monitoring the situation on the East Coast but doesn't anticipate shortages of automotive fuel in Michigan," said Dan Scripps, the group's chair, in a statement. "We are also continuing to monitor price impacts, particularly as gasoline prices typically increase this time of year as we head towards Memorial Day and the summer driving season."

The 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline, a major source of fuel supply for states from the Southeast to the East Coast, was forced to shut down May 7 after a cyberattack by hackers. The disruption fed long lines at gas stations in the Southeast and spurred panic buying.

The nation’s largest fuel pipeline restarted operations Wednesday.

Meanwhile, gas prices in Michigan and across the country are rising.

According to GasBuddy.com, a technology firm that tracks real-time fuel prices across the U.S., the national average price of gasoline on Wednesday passed the $3 per gallon mark for the first time since 2014.

“While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a statement Wednesday. “In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home. This summer may see some blockbuster demand for fuel as well, as Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to stay in the confines of U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand.”

Scripps said the commission's cybersecurity staff conducts annual security meetings with Michigan electric utilities and plans to begin similar meetings with gas utilities this year.

"While we know of no related threats to Michigan utilities or pipeline operators, Michigan's energy companies are on heightened alert and have increased their monitoring and security measures, and the commission has been in regular communication on these efforts," Scripps said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, gas prices are fluctuating. In Michigan, the average gas price on Wednesday was nearly $2.93 a gallon, according to the GasBuddy website.

AAA reported the state's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas on Wednesday was $2.945 compared to $2.780 a month ago.

In Metro Detroit, the average was $2.963, up from $2.929 last week and $2.82 a month ago, according to AAA.

AAA Michigan on Monday reported the average Michigan drivers are paying at the pump is 16 cents higher than last week and the highest prices since October 2018.