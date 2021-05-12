PNC Bank to invest $7.5M to support affordable housing in Detroit

PNC Bank will invest $7.5 million to create and preserve affordable housing in Detroit, the bank and Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday.

The money will go to the Detroit Housing for the Future Fund, announced by Duggan last year and represents, the city said, the largest single private investment in afforable housing in Detroit. The fund will direct private capital to support affordable housing projects in need of "gap" financing.

Since its launch seven months ago, three projects worth $31 million in total development, with a Detroit Housing for the Future investment of $7.8 million, have been announced, according to a release from the city Wednesday.

The city said $48 million of the fund’s goal of $75 million has been raised. Key funders include JPMorgan Chase, which contributed $15 million in the fall of 2020, and the Kresge Foundation, which invested $10 million in the project.

“Development is happening in neighborhoods across the city, but it doesn’t mean much if the Detroiters who stuck with the city during the tough times can’t afford to stay and participate in its comeback,” said Duggan. “PNC Bank’s generous commitment helps ensure that all Detroiters, no matter their income, will have the opportunity to live in any neighborhood they choose.”

PNC has a history of investing and providing support in Detroit, the release said. Key projects include the Abington Apartments redevelopment in New Center, for which the bank provided $1.5 million in historic tax credit equity.

Another is Develop Detroit’s Sugar Hill mixed-use development in Midtown. PNC made a $10 million New Markets Tax Credit investment in addition to a $4 million loan. Fourteen of the 68 apartments are set aside for affordable housing, with a focus on housing veterans.

“Housing is a foundation for stability in a person’s life," said Julie Schneider, the city's director of the Housing & Revitalization Department who has led the development of the fund. "Ensuring that Detroiters have access to housing that is quality, safe and affordable is one of our department’s biggest goals. The Detroit Housing for the Future Fund will be a key piece to tackling inequality and housing instability in our city."