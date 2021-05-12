Saginaw teen shot, wounded while walking past store

A 15-year-old teen is in the hospital after he was shot in Saginaw on Tuesday, police said.

Michigan State Police in Saginaw said the teen was walking past a local store on Cooper Street around 6 p.m. when the teen was shot.

The teen had not been inside the store but was only passing by, officials said.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289.