District keeps kids at home because of lack of bus drivers

Associated Press

Marshall – Students in a southern Michigan school district are learning from home through Friday because of a lack of bus drivers.

Many drivers in Marshall have been quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure and there aren’t enough substitutes, Superintendent Randy Davis said.

“Because of our commitment to making sure that everyone has equal access to quality education, we’re going to go ahead and do virtual for everyone at this juncture to get through this period of time,” Davis said.

He acknowledged that families had to arrange child care with little notice.

“There’s no good timing with these things,” Davis told the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Marshall is in Calhoun County, east of Battle Creek.