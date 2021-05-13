House GOP plans $80M to aid law enforcement recruitment, mental health services

Lansing — Michigan House Republicans on Thursday announced an $80 million plan to help local police and sheriff departments increase their numbers and provide mental health aid to employees.

The effort, which is expected to be added to a supplemental bill slated for House passage Thursday, would include about $30 million in state general fund dollars for recruitment and retention efforts and $10 million for mental health services for police and first responders.

The recruitment and retention money would include funding for signing bonuses, marketing, job shadow programs, stipends and other help during academy training. Other funding would support body camera purchases and training in departments, including optional de-escalation training.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said efforts to "defund the police" and other rhetoric have been "beating this profession down" over the last several years.

"The problem comes when this issue is misunderstood and politicized by activists and politicians regurgitating talking points and manipulating passions for their own gain," Wentworth said at a press conference announcing the funding. He was joined by several sheriffs and lawmakers who formerly worked in law enforcement.

"It is well past time we move past that and listen to the people back home who rely on strong police protection and the officers on the ground who are working through these issues every day," Wentworth said.

The initial funding expected to pass through the House Thursday does not include requirements that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer championed last year, such as mandatory de-escalation and implicit bias training, mental health screenings, "duty to intervene" policies and bans on chokeholds.

Whitmer's office did not immediately comment on the plan. But the GOP-led Legislature's budget battles with the governor have been particularly heated in recent months, and Wentworth said supplemental and fiscal year budgets passed through the House this week have not been negotiated with Whitmer's office.

House Democrats criticized the plan announced Thursday, noting Republicans had ignored a Democratic amendment to a state police budget bill Wednesday that would have funded "21st century solutions to policing" such as body cameras, community engagement efforts and crisis intervention teams.

“Today, they offered lip service and a pale imitation of what House Democrats proposed. We put actions behind our words," said House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township.

Wentworth said lawmakers would continue to work on law enforcement legislation but the immediate funding is "focused solely right now on supporting our men and women in uniform.”

Rep. Mike Mueller, a Linden Republican and former law enforcement officer, pushed for more mental health funding based in part on help he received in 2009 after he was involved in a non-fatal shooting while on duty.

"It really does take a tremendous mental toll," Mueller said. "...I would not be standing here today if it wasn’t for the proactive actions of my department."

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said his department is down about 75 people. Recruitment is "incredibly challenging," he said, given the climate around policing and discussions to end qualified immunity.

"We've had people that were in the finals of our backgrounds and say 'You know, given what's going on, I don't want to be in this career anymore,'" Bouchard said.

Still, Bouchard said "there are things that can and should be done" to help improve law enforcement in Michigan and elsewhere.

"No person wants bad cops off the streets more than cops," he said. "Reform on those issues absolutely is supported. But you have to focus on the fact that the vast majority of men and women are doing the right thing every day."

eleblanc@detroitnews.com