2021 Outstanding Grads: Celebrate Michigan’s top students
For 35 years, The News has saluted a group of Michigan’s best and brightest high school students in the spring of their senior year.
Partnering with CATCH — Sparky Anderson’s Charity for Children — we call it the Outstanding Graduates program.
It is an honor to share the stories of these remarkable young people and to consider that Michigan will benefit from their future endeavors, and the endeavors of so many of their friends and classmates.
The top seniors were chosen from a field of outstanding nominees. Public and private high schools in Michigan were invited to nominate students in each of 11 categories. Students were selected on the basis of grades, test scores, honors, community involvement and a demonstrated ability in one of the academic areas. In a special category called “Against All Odds” students were recognized for succeeding despite a physical hardship or special, personal or family challenges.
Final selections were made by panels of judges that included teachers, counselors and other academic specialists. The judges told us of their high regard for the many nominees and the difficulty in narrowing their choices.
Our thanks go to all of the principals, counselors and teachers who took time to nominate these students. Thanks also go to the judges who spent many hours selecting the finalists.
This is the 36th class of outstanding high school graduates honored by The News. Many of our early nominees are now well established in successful careers and raising children that may well be honored themselves someday soon. We salute their special achievements and extend congratulations to all of Michigan’s graduating seniors in the class of 2021.
Sincerely,
Gary Miles
Editor and Publisher
AGAINST ALL ODDS
Muhammad Gowher
High school: West Bloomfield High School
GPA: 3.9
Parents/guardians: Basharat and Safia Gowher
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — Ann Arbor
Major: Aerospace engineering
Career plans: Aeronautical engineer, aviation industry
Most influential teacher: Mr. Barclay
Most important achievements:
■ Maintaining above-average grades throughout school despite life challenges
■ Scoring a 34 on the ACT
■ Winning the Oakland County Competitive Robotics Association (OCCRA) competition with my school’s team
A quote about myself: Everyone says that I am the most intelligent and smartest person, but I know that there is always more to learn, and there are always places where I can improve myself.
Sponsor: Arrow Strategies
Madeline Herzog
High school: Lake Michigan Catholic High School
GPA: 2.518
Parent/guardian: Joseph Herzog
College I plan to attend: Central Michigan University
Major: Social work
Career plans: Get a job in social work, have a photography job/business on the side
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Whitfield
Most important achievements:
■ Getting the courage to stand up for myself and exit a toxic home environment
■ Getting high honor roll and turning my grades around within a year
■ Discovered what I am truly capable of academically
■ Being a teacher’s assistant for an art class
■ Taking a dual enrollment class at a college
■ Being accepted into Central Michigan University
■ Did a lot of filming, photography and editing for the yearbook and journalism club
■ Organized a fundraiser for America’s Vet Dogs
■ Showed art publicly at local gallery
■ Painted specialty mural in stream lab at school
A quote about myself: “That which does not kill us makes us stronger.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche
Sponsor: Arrow Strategies
Daniel Ament
High school: Grosse Pointe North
GPA: 3.7
Parents/guardians: Robert and Tammy Ament
College I plan to attend: Wayne State University
Major: Business accounting
Career plans: Graduate college and then get a job at a big company until I can start my own.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Crimando, freshman English teacher. He would challenge our opinions to get us to look at the world differently.
Most important achievements:
■ Surviving my double lung transplant when I was 16
■ Recovering mentally from the double lung transplant. I lost 55 days of my memory and now have to deal with anxiety and PTSD daily; my transplant was a very traumatic experience.
■ Getting back on track with my physical fitness.
■ Never giving up on school or my recovery
■ Founding my nonprofit Fight4Wellness at 17 and performing the role of president
■ Filming a PSA for the Michigan Health Department
■ I have made podcast appearances, spoken on panels, worked on documentaries
■ Playing varsity sports
■ Maintaining a GPA of 3.7 despite missing my entire junior year
■ I am proud to say that I was accepted into good colleges
A quote about myself: “He who knows no hardships will know no hardihood. He who faces no calamity will need no courage. Mysterious though it is, the characteristics in human nature which we love best grow in a soil with a strong mixture of troubles.” — Harry Emerson Fosdick
Sponsor: Arrow Strategies
Ruth Mella
High school: Washtenaw International High School
GPA: 3.5
Parents/guardians: Esther Mella
College I plan to attend: Undecided
Major: Undecided
Career plans: I plan to either go into social work or study to be an ultrasound tech.
Most influential teacher: Debbie Bargardi and Rachel Hervey. They are school moms to me who have supported and encouraged me.
Most important achievements:
■ Being nominated for this award by my teachers
■ Getting accepted to every college to which I applied
■ Trying out and making the high school soccer team when I had never played organized soccer before
■ Balancing family obligations, jobs and athletics while maintaining a high GPA
■ Being invited to the Spanish Honors Society
■ Receiving the IB Risk Taker and IB Balanced Student Awards during high school
■ Being an International Baccalaureate course candidate
■ Surviving remote learning and the pandemic!
■ Being selected to speak at this year’s commencement ceremony
A quote about myself: My motto is to work on things in the present that will value my future more.
Sponsor: Arrow Strategies
Runners-up: Frank Blackman Jr., Emily Dombrowski, Nicholas Ehlman, Shimira Jeffries, Lindsay Labadie, Olivia O’Connell, Harshita Rathod, Evan Smolen
Judges: Gail Strickland, director of special services, Westwood Community School District / Kimberly Sams-Smith, freelance journalist
ATHLETICS
Audrey DaDamio
High school: Seaholm High School
GPA: 4.65/4.00 weighted (4.00/4.00 unweighted)
Parents/guardians: Lynn and John DaDamio
College I plan to attend: Stanford University
Major: Human biology
Career plans: Professional runner / sports medicine doctor or physical therapist
Most influential teacher: Mr. Auten, history teacher
Most important achievements:
■ Returning to competitive athletics following major knee surgery in seventh grade
■ Setting indoor track state records of 4:40 for 1,600 meter (U.S. No. 1 in 2021) and 9:51 for 3,200 meter (U.S. No. 5 all-time)
■ Placing first in the 2-mile at 2020 NSAF USA Meet of Champions
■ Placing first at 2020 MHSAA Division 1 Cross Country State Finals
■ Earning All-American honors at 2020 RunningLane XC Nationals (third) and at 2020 AAU XC Nationals (fifth)
■ Placing 18th at 2019 Footlocker XC Nationals and contributing to first-place Midwest team
■ Placing first in the 3,200 meter at 2020 Michigan Indoor Track State Finals and setting a meet record (10:24)
■ Earning three All-State and Academic All-State honors in cross country
■ Earning three All-State honors and six Academic All-State honors in Track and Field
■ Receiving President’s Volunteer Service award for performing over 100 hours of community service
A quote about myself: “I will do today what others won’t, so I can do tomorrow what others can’t.” — (This was one of my middle school track team’s mantras, and it is still my favorite quote.)
Sponsor: Detroit Lions
Jacob Harris
High school: Grosse Pointe South
GPA: 4.11
Parents/guardians: MaryJo and Alan Harris
College I plan to attend: Undecided
Major: International relations
Career plans: Public service
Most influential teacher: Todd Hecker
Most important achievements:
■ MHSAA Scholar Athlete Award winner
■ All-State First Team Division 1 Tennis (2019)
■ All-State First Team Division 1 Tennis (2020)
■ All-Conference First Team Division 1 Tennis (2016-20)
■ Tennis Team MVP (2019)
■ All-State Academic Baseball (2020)
■ Spartan Journalism Award
■ Varsity Tennis Captain (2019, 2020), Varsity Basketball Captain (2021), Varsity Baseball Captain (2021)
■ National Honor Society member
■ Raised $800 for suicide prevention
A quote about myself: “A trophy carries dust, but memories last forever.”
Sponsor: Detroit Lions
Runners-up: Audrey Becker, Owen Bonham, Lawrence Gilbert, Matthew Kozma, Abby Seybert
Judge: Daren Tomhave, assistant sports editor, The Detroit News
HEALTH
Natasha Islam
High school: Fitzgerald High School
GPA: 4.23
Parents/guardian: Saiful Islam and Rahana Aktar
College I plan to attend: Wayne State University
Major: Biochemistry and chemical biology
Career plans: ER doctor or OB-GYN
Most influential teacher: Ms. Crotty (AP government and politics), Mr. McDonell (math) and Mrs. Sonnenfeld (leadership/social studies)
Most important achievements:
■ Graduating with highest honors
■ Senior Class treasurer
■ Co-editor of Fitzgerald Yearbook
■ Chapter Co-president, Fitzgerald HOSA Future Health Professionals
■ National Honors Society treasurer
■ Generation of Promise Alumni
■ Awarded second place in Medical Innovation event at HOSA regional leadership conference 2021
■ Honor roll for four years
■ Family care center of Hamtramck volunteer
■ U.S. Rep. Andy Levin MLK Youth Conference steering committee member
A quote about myself: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel” — Maya Angelou
Sponsor: Henry Ford Health Systems
Ahjale Lykes
High school: Everett High School
GPA: 3.98
Parent/guardian: Chatum Taylor
College I plan to attend: University Of Michigan — Ann Arbor in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts
Major: Biochemistry
Career plans: Anesthesiology
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Stephanie Robinson
Most important achievements:
■ Becoming a National Honor Society (NHS) member
■ Being a four-year honor roll student
■ Maintaining a 3.98-plus GPA throughout high school
■ Receiving my academic letter and pins
■ Being accepted in the University of Michigan in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts
■ Receiving my athletic letter-plus pins
■ Becoming a member of the National Society of High School Scholars
■ Remaining top 10 in my class of almost 300 students
A quote about myself: “Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Wishing is not enough; we must do.” — Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe
Sponsor: NFP
Runners-up: Anushka Dogra, Elisa Isaacson, Annabelle Murray, Rohit Ray
Judge: Dr. Van Momon, division head, pediatrics, Henry Ford Health System
JOURNALISM
Matthew Doctoroff
High school: Berkley High School
GPA: 4.3
Parents/guardians: Stacy and Andy Doctoroff
College I plan to attend: Harvard
Major: Economics
Career plans: Environmental economist
Most influential teacher: Johnathon Giarmo
Most important achievements:
■ Co-editor-in-chief of Berkley High’s newspaper, the Spectator
■ Helped create the first online version of the Spectator
■ Member of the board of advisers of Generation of Promise
■ Member of Jewish Fund Teen Board
■ Co-captain of Berkley’s varsity tennis team
■ President of Politico (debate club)
■ Went on two-week long community service trips to the Dominican Republic
■ Secretary of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honors society
■ Member of National Honor Society
■ Two-time champion and co-commissioner of Fantasy Football League
A quote about myself: “We are all different. Don’t judge, understand instead.” — Roy T. Bennett
Sponsor: The Detroit News
Lady’ Jordan Matthews-Mason
High school: Lake Orion High School
GPA: 4.205
Parent/guardians: Charonda Matthews and Grant Mason
College I plan to attend: George Washington University
Major: Political communications
Career plans: International relations and communications/journalism
Most influential teacher: Roger Smith
Most important achievements:
■ Selected as a member of the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association’s Student Journalist Staff (2021)
■ Administrative intern at D.C.-based nonprofit Leadership Initiatives. Worked to design, finalize and run youth development programs with over $8 million in funding from Microsoft’s YouthSpark Program and the Starbucks Foundation (2017-present)
■ Awarded the MLK Nobel Peace Prize Young People’s Award by Ministers and Laity United for my diligence and service to the Church of God community (2019)
■ Team lead of the Lake Orion High School International Internship Program. Led an international coalition of students in the first medical micro-grant program working alongside community leaders and our partners at UNICEF, at the Nagari Hospital Maternity Ward in Bauchi City Nigeria to teach prevention methods of diabetes (2018-present)
■ Selected to represent the Michigan Educational Theatre Association as a state thespian officer (2019-present)
■ Anchor of a newscast that received the Spartan Award for Broadcast by the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association (2020)
■ Anchor of a two-time Student Emmy Nominated Broadcast by the National Academy of Television Arts (2020)
■ Received the Superior Award for Monologue, Duet Acting, and Duet Musical Theatre from the Michigan Educational Theatre Association (2018, 2019, 2020)
■ Elected treasurer of Thespian Troupe 2898 (2019-20)
■ Awarded first place in poetry by the Michigan Interscholastic Forensics Association (2021)
A quote about myself: “I am a product of my village. Receiving this scholarship and admission into my school of choice is proof my hard work is paying off, but I never could have done it without my village — teachers, friends, aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, and (most notably) my parents.”
Sponsor: The Detroit News
Runners-up: Katie Keim, Jason Laplow, Mikeise May, Eva McCord
Judge: Walter Middlebrook, freelance journalist
LANGUAGE ARTS
Christina Thomas
High school: Grosse Pointe South
GPA: 4.15
Parents/guardians: Donna Redd and Milton Thomas
College I plan to attend: Harvard
Major: English and sociology
Career plans: Legal activism
Most influential teacher: Lisa Kline
Most important achievements:
■ Macomb County Mock Trial Regional Competition winner
■ MISSA Girls Great Lakes Sailing Championship: First Place B Fleet
■ ISSA-PCISA National All Girls Sailing Invitational competitor
■ Got into all schools applied to (Harvard, Princeton, Yale, University of Michigan, Michigan State University)
■ Worked on creating diversity, equity and inclusion program alongside students, faculty, and school administration
■ College Board National African American Recognition Program winner
■ Improved as a writer
A quote about myself: “For those of us who write, it is necessary to scrutinize not only the truth of what we speak, but the truth of that language by which we speak it.” — Audre Lorde
Sponsor: Children’s Foundation
Elizabeth (Ellie) White
High school: Northville High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents/guardians: Stacy and Matthew White
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Double major in chemistry and English or philosophy
Career plans: Professor, environmental research, or lawyer; hopefully an author, too.
Most influential teachers: Mr.Balagna, Ms.Besek, Mrs. Katikos, Mrs. Obrigkeit, Mr. Silak, and the rest of the Northville Public Schools staff
Most important achievements:
■ Earned an A in AP Chemistry and a 5 on the AP Chemistry exam
■ Elected class president three consecutive times
■ Scored in the 99th percentile on the SAT as a sophomore
■ Captain of hockey team and member of Athletic Leadership Council
■ Perfect GPA
■ Tutored students of various abilities in chemistry
■ Accepted into the University of Virginia, Boston College and the Michigan State Honors College
■ Constructed a collection of short narratives and a website of visual/literary artwork
■ Dressed as Victor Frankenstein for Halloween
■ AP Scholar with Distinction
A quote about myself: “I simply cannot keep one opinion to myself.” — Franny and Zooey, J.D Salinger
Sponsor: Wolverine Solutions Group
Runners-up: Grace Cancro, Maria Cheriyan, Regan Henderson, Natalie Peterson
Judge: Mary M. Hall-Rayford, adjunct professor for WCCCD
MATHEMATICS
Katherine Sullivan
High school: Nouvel Catholic Central High School
GPA: 4.441
Parents/guardians: Michael and Lisa Sullivan
College I plan to attend: Notre Dame
Major: Environmental engineering with a minor in Spanish
Career plans: Environmental health and safety director
Most influential teacher: Joann Roller
Most important achievements:
■ College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program winner
■ All-State Second Team soccer player
■ AP Physics and Calculus Award winner
■ Forensic Science regional finalist for Science Olympiad
■ National Honor Society president
■ All-Conference bowler
■ Bishop’s Honor Roll
■ Math Counts finalist
■ Recipient of the Shannon Marie Thompson Memorial Scholarship
■ All-Regional First Team soccer player
A quote about myself: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” — Mahatma Gandhi
Sponsor: TCF Bank
Andrew Yang
High school: Washtenaw International High School
GPA: 4.360
Parents/guardians: Ella and Kyoung Yang
College I plan to attend: Stanford
Major: Bioengineering
Career plans: Pursuing innovative solutions in cancer/aging research
Most influential teacher: Rachel Hervey and Daniel Giddings
Most important achievements:
■ Finalist — COMAP High School Mathematical Contest in Modeling
■ First place — University of Michigan Chapter of Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society Award
■ First place in Category of Mathematics — Michigan Science and Engineering Fair, Science and Engineering Fair of Metro Detroit
■ Ethics Bowl president — 2021 Michigan High School Ethics Bowl State Champions, representing Michigan at the 2021 National High School Ethics Bowl
■ Genes in Disease and Symptoms Club founder/president — empowering independent exploration of genomic applications for disease research
■ Health Occupations Students of America chapter co-president
■ Research internships at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center
■ Pioneer High School varsity ice hockey and varsity lacrosse
■ Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation Youth Council member
■ United Way Varsity Letter in Community Service
A quote about myself: “I don’t know anything, but I do know that everything is interesting if you go into it deeply enough.” — Richard P. Feynman
Sponsor: AAA Life Insurance Company
Runners-up: Olivia Hemker, Laura S Howey, Daniel Tian, Jeffrey Zhang
Judge: Marianne Srock, mathematics consultant, Macomb Intermediate School District
PERFORMING ARTS
Benson Stockdale
High school: Athens High School
GPA: 4.2
Parents/guardians: Bud and Cathy Stockdale
College I plan to attend: Brigham Young University
Major: Accounting
Career plans: Undecided
Most influential teacher: Gary Mason (Baker Middle School)
Most important achievements:
■ Head Drum Major Athens High School Marching Band
■ Eagle Scout
■ 2021 MSBOA District 13 Jazz All-Stars
■ Leader of church youth group
■ NoteAble Youth Assistant Director
■ Received first division ratings at solo and ensemble two years
■ Olga’s Fresh Grille employee of the month
■ Four-year graduate of daily before school religion class
■ Member of school’s chapter of National Honors Society
■ Maintained 4.0 GPA all four years of high school
A quote about myself: When given the choice between being right and being kind, choose kind.
Sponsor: Sandy Kuohn
Caleb Qiu
High school: Herbert Henry Dow High School
GPA: 4.83
Parents/guardians: Xiaohua Qiu and Chin-i Wang
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Computer science
Career plans: Computer scientist
Most influential teacher: Sean Murray
Most important achievements:
■ Winning Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam Grant to develop Smart-Drain-Cover
■ U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad finalist
■ Varsity tennis captain
■ Symphony Orchestra concertmaster
■ Led Robotics Innovation Team to invent Smart-Face-Mask
■ Selected to Michigan All-State Honors Orchestra
■ Mentor Jefferson Middle School Robotics Team and lead community outreach
■ Developed and published COVID-19 Exposure Notification App
■ MSBOA State Solo and Ensemble Perfect Score
■ MHSAA Scholar-Athlete
A quote about myself: “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” ― Oscar Wilde
Sponsor: The Detroit News
Runners-up: Courtney Eagle, Matthew Haley, Lady’ Jordan Matthews-Mason, Isabelle Waurzyniak
Judge: Charles Bullard, executive director, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association
SCIENCE
Shriya Reddy
High school: Northville High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents/guardians: Shalini Thoutreddy and Rakesh Reddy
College I plan to attend: Undecided
Major: Biomedical engineering
Career plans: Physician-scientist
Most influential teacher: Karin Nelson
Most important achievements:
■ Best in Category and won the Craig. R. Barrett Award for Innovation at the International Science and Engineering Fair
■ First place at Michigan State Science Fair
■ Student researcher at Wayne State University and Karmanos Cancer Institute
■ Biology Olympiad semifinalist
■ Michigan Math Prize Competition Bronze Award
■ Youth co-chair of American Cancer Society’s ResearcHERS campaign
■ Screening Team Lead at the American Red Cross
■ HOSA Future Health Processionals International Qualifier
■ President of Northville High School’s Science in Research and Innovation Club
■ Volunteer at McLaren Hospital
A quote about myself: “Meet with Triumph and Disaster, and treat those two impostors just the same.” — Rudyard Kipling
Sponsor: Delta Dental
Mikayla Copley
High school: Three Rivers
GPA: 4.263
Parent/guardians: Mother Alyse Copley and grandmother Mary Suseland
College I plan to attend: University of Notre Dame
Major: Biology
Career plans: Pediatric physician
Most influential teacher: Nicole Karle
Most important achievements:
■ Highest Honors for all of my academic career
■ University of Michigan’s Summer Pre-Health Science Exposure Academy Participant (2020)
■ NRCEA Youth Tour representative for Michigan
■ Member of Three Rivers Schools Superintendent’s Council
■ Varsity Cross Country Team captain, junior and senior year
■ National Honor Society secretary
■ 15 years of dance at MKSOD
■ President, Honor Roll at Glen Oaks Community College (2020)
■ Varsity soccer defender for four years
■ Seven-year clarinetist in band and performance at Michigan’s Music Conference
A quote about myself: It’s not just the end result of your accomplishments, it’s all of the hard work that was done to get there.
Sponsor: Strategic Staffing
Runners-up: Ninad Kamath, Trinity Lee, Adam Sum, Jasmine Wu
Judge: Michael Klein, president, Michigan Science Teachers Association (MSTA)
VISUAL ARTS
Jordyn Hardy
High school: Northville High School
GPA: 3.67
Parents/guardians: Eric and Lasean Hardy
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Art and design with an emphasis in photography
Career plans: Fashion/magazine photographer
Most influential teacher(s): Mrs. Turnage and Mr. Cislo
Most important achievements:
■ Being admitted into the University of Michigan School of Art and Design
■ Winning a Gold Key at the 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Award for photography
■ Winning an honorable mention at the 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for photography
■ Being selected a CATCH Outstanding Senior for 2021
■ Maintaining over a 3.5 GPA over my high school career
■ National Honor Society member
■ Becoming a captain and respected leader on my high school sideline cheer team
■ Becoming an assistant cheer coach at Premier Athletics Michigan
■ Becoming Recording Secretary for Jack and Jill Incorporated teen group
■ Getting to HOSA States two years in a row
A quote about myself: “Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn to find the joy in the story you’re living.” — Unknown
Sponsor: Gary Torgow
Tyler Harding
High school: Walled Lake Northern High School
GPA: 4.03
Parents/guardians: Christina and Michael Harding
College I plan to attend: Emerson College
Major: Film production
Career plans: Film director
Most influential teacher: Almost every teacher I have had .
Most important achievements:
■ Detroit Institute of Arts panelist and official selection for the Teen Arts Council Film Festival
■ Received five “Official Selections” into the All-American High School Film Festival
■ Planned and implemented my high school’s Food and Necessities Pantry
■ Keynote speaker at the Walled Lake School District’s MLK Day Celebration of Diversity Event
■ President of the Walled Lake Northern Social Justice Club
■ President and co-founder of the Walled Lake Northern Film Club
■ Vice president of the National Honors Society and Spanish National Honors Society member
■ Four years in both high school orchestra and choir with multiple Division I ratings at the district and state level in vocal music
■ Three-time state competitor in Forensics Public Speaking
■ Several state, national, and international film-making accolades, including “Best Director” at the Flint Youth Film Festival
A quote about myself: Film is one of the most powerful art mediums there is because it can reach almost every demographic. Through film I’m able to influence the world by showing an audience a different perspective than what they are used to.
Sponsor: David Provost
Runners-up: Lucy Bauer, Alex Koceyan, Maria Schueller
Judge: Antone Amye, deputy presentation editor, The Detroit News
VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Nathan Dimmer
High school: Clarkston High School
GPA: 4.465
Parents/guardians: Linda and Ron Dimmer
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan
Major: Computer science
Career plans: Software engineer or developer advocate
Most influential teacher: Mr. Conwell
Most important achievements:
■ Major League Hacking’s International Top 50 of 2020
■ President’s Volunteer Service Award, Gold Level (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)
■ Earned 14 technical industry certifications (A+, Network+, Security+, Microsoft MTA, etc.)
■ Earned over 34 medals/plaques, including a National Second Place in Information Technology Concepts — Business Professionals of America
■ Earned 34 awards across 33 programming competitions, including three first places, three second places, Most Disruptive Technology, and Best App for Social Good
■ President of National Technical Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, Kids Care Club, Math Club
■ Taught technology classes for 150-plus senior citizens in Clarkston
■ Collected 3,000-plus books for Reach Out and Read book drive, raised over $500 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and collected 150-plus pounds of food for Lighthouse
■ National Merit Scholar finalist
■ Class of 2021 salutatorian
A quote about myself: “If you don’t imagine, nothing ever happens at all.” — John Green
Sponsor: C.A. Hull Co.
Navneet Ramadurai
High school: Troy High School
GPA: 4.15
Parents/guardians: Narasimhan and Sumitra Raam
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business
Major: Business administration
Career plans: Finance or entrepreneurship
Most influential teacher: Elena Wollborg
Most important achievements:
■ RedShare Inc. — Head of business development and equity partner. Joined the small founding team at RedShare last summer as the fifth equity partner including the four co-founders. Since then, our startup has grown to a $20 million-plus valuation from just $60,000 in sales and 25 total employees, with the support of our venture capital partners.
■ Support 313 — President of this 501(c)(3), providing skills development (i.e. job training, tutoring) to 170-plus homeless individuals and clothing/food to 600 more. I’ve personally worked with Detroit city officials to increase access to job opportunities for the homeless.
■ DECA — Two-year chapter president, four-time international qualifier and three-time international finalist
■ National Merit finalist
■ 2021 Presidential Scholar nominee
■ University of Michigan MPowered Start-Up Competition finalist
■ Conrad Innovator Award
■ HOSA — Two-time international qualifier and second place at Internationals in 2019
■ BuildOn — As chapter president of BuildOn the past two years, I’ve organized fundraisers that have generated more than $4,000 in proceeds to be donated to the construction of schools in developing countries
■ Intel Corp. Internship — Assisted Team Alphabet at Intel with Google Cloud integration by providing detailed technical summary of migration and integration requirements
A quote about myself: “Age does not preclude innovation”
Sponsor: OneStream
Runners-up: Andrew Burton, Laylah Carrubba, Lauren Clum, Ava Williams
Judge: Rodney G. Thomas, principal, Lamphere High School
WORLD STUDIES
Jordan Solomon
High school: Grosse Pointe North
GPA: 4.0
Parents/guardians: Rose Moten and Marlon Solomon
College I plan to attend: University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business
Major: Dual degree in public policy and business administration with focus on social impact
Career plans: Work with nonprofits and pursue career in politics
Most influential teacher: Far too many of my teachers have positively influenced me to name one
Most important achievements:
■ University of Michigan L.E.A.D. scholar
■ Maintained a GPA of 4.0-plus entire academic career
■ Accepted into University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business
■ Founded high school’s social justice club
■ University of Michigan Social Justice Fellow
■ Spoke at Michigan Department of Civil Rights Commission meeting
■ Interviewed by Detroit news radio for Black History Month showcase
■ Held youth-led public forum on increasing equity in Michigan Schools
■ Varsity basketball
■ Produced and scripted video published on YouthCivilRights.org
A quote about myself: “There’s a lot of beauty in the world, so go hang out and go be a part of the solution rather than the problem.” — Mac Miller
Sponsor: Hire Road
Evan Carlson
High school: Alpena High School
GPA: 3.98
Parents/guardians: Amy and Erich Carlson
College I plan to attend: Central Michigan University
Major: Finance
Career plans: Attain a law degree, then pursue a career in public service at the Justice or State Department in OFAC, or prosecuting white-collar crime and corruption.
Most influential teacher: Chris Limback
Most important achievements:
■ Trustee at the Community Foundation for Northeastern Michigan
■ President and past secretary of the Wildcat Exchange Excel Club of Alpena
■ Parliamentarian for National Honor Society
■ Team captain for Alpena High School Knowledge Bowl Team
■ Top 10% Alpena High School Class of 2021
■ Leadership Advancement Scholar — CMU
■ Student ambassador Protect Michigan Commission
■ Teller at Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union
■ Alpena High School Leadership Class
A quote about myself: “The price of greatness is responsibility.” — Winston Churchill
Sponsor: Richard & Jane Manoogian Foundation
Runners-up: Audrey Beker, Laura S. Howey, Addison Peter, Rishi Rallapalli
Judge: David Hales, social studies consultant, Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA)