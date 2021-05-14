2021 Outstanding Grads: Celebrate Michigan’s top students

The Detroit News

For 35 years, The News has saluted a group of Michigan’s best and brightest high school students in the spring of their senior year.

Partnering with CATCH — Sparky Anderson’s Charity for Children — we call it the Outstanding Graduates program.

It is an honor to share the stories of these remarkable young people and to consider that Michigan will benefit from their future endeavors, and the endeavors of so many of their friends and classmates.

The top seniors were chosen from a field of outstanding nominees. Public and private high schools in Michigan were invited to nominate students in each of 11 categories. Students were selected on the basis of grades, test scores, honors, community involvement and a demonstrated ability in one of the academic areas. In a special category called “Against All Odds” students were recognized for succeeding despite a physical hardship or special, personal or family challenges.

Final selections were made by panels of judges that included teachers, counselors and other academic specialists. The judges told us of their high regard for the many nominees and the difficulty in narrowing their choices.

Our thanks go to all of the principals, counselors and teachers who took time to nominate these students. Thanks also go to the judges who spent many hours selecting the finalists.

This is the 36th class of outstanding high school graduates honored by The News. Many of our early nominees are now well established in successful careers and raising children that may well be honored themselves someday soon. We salute their special achievements and extend congratulations to all of Michigan’s graduating seniors in the class of 2021.

AGAINST ALL ODDS

Muhammad Gowher

High school: West Bloomfield High School

GPA: 3.9

Parents/guardians: Basharat and Safia Gowher

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan — Ann Arbor

Major: Aerospace engineering

Career plans: Aeronautical engineer, aviation industry

Most influential teacher: Mr. Barclay

Most important achievements:

■ Maintaining above-average grades throughout school despite life challenges

■ Scoring a 34 on the ACT

■ Winning the Oakland County Competitive Robotics Association (OCCRA) competition with my school’s team

A quote about myself: Everyone says that I am the most intelligent and smartest person, but I know that there is always more to learn, and there are always places where I can improve myself.

Sponsor: Arrow Strategies

Madeline Herzog

High school: Lake Michigan Catholic High School

GPA: 2.518

Parent/guardian: Joseph Herzog

College I plan to attend: Central Michigan University

Major: Social work

Career plans: Get a job in social work, have a photography job/business on the side

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Whitfield

Most important achievements:

■ Getting the courage to stand up for myself and exit a toxic home environment

■ Getting high honor roll and turning my grades around within a year

■ Discovered what I am truly capable of academically

■ Being a teacher’s assistant for an art class

■ Taking a dual enrollment class at a college

■ Being accepted into Central Michigan University

■ Did a lot of filming, photography and editing for the yearbook and journalism club

■ Organized a fundraiser for America’s Vet Dogs

■ Showed art publicly at local gallery

■ Painted specialty mural in stream lab at school

A quote about myself: “That which does not kill us makes us stronger.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

Sponsor: Arrow Strategies

Daniel Ament

High school: Grosse Pointe North

GPA: 3.7

Parents/guardians: Robert and Tammy Ament

College I plan to attend: Wayne State University

Major: Business accounting

Career plans: Graduate college and then get a job at a big company until I can start my own.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Crimando, freshman English teacher. He would challenge our opinions to get us to look at the world differently.

Most important achievements:

■ Surviving my double lung transplant when I was 16

■ Recovering mentally from the double lung transplant. I lost 55 days of my memory and now have to deal with anxiety and PTSD daily; my transplant was a very traumatic experience.

■ Getting back on track with my physical fitness.

■ Never giving up on school or my recovery

■ Founding my nonprofit Fight4Wellness at 17 and performing the role of president

■ Filming a PSA for the Michigan Health Department

■ I have made podcast appearances, spoken on panels, worked on documentaries

■ Playing varsity sports

■ Maintaining a GPA of 3.7 despite missing my entire junior year

■ I am proud to say that I was accepted into good colleges

A quote about myself: “He who knows no hardships will know no hardihood. He who faces no calamity will need no courage. Mysterious though it is, the characteristics in human nature which we love best grow in a soil with a strong mixture of troubles.” — Harry Emerson Fosdick

Sponsor: Arrow Strategies

Ruth Mella

High school: Washtenaw International High School

GPA: 3.5

Parents/guardians: Esther Mella

College I plan to attend: Undecided

Major: Undecided

Career plans: I plan to either go into social work or study to be an ultrasound tech.

Most influential teacher: Debbie Bargardi and Rachel Hervey. They are school moms to me who have supported and encouraged me.

Most important achievements:

■ Being nominated for this award by my teachers

■ Getting accepted to every college to which I applied

■ Trying out and making the high school soccer team when I had never played organized soccer before

■ Balancing family obligations, jobs and athletics while maintaining a high GPA

■ Being invited to the Spanish Honors Society

■ Receiving the IB Risk Taker and IB Balanced Student Awards during high school

■ Being an International Baccalaureate course candidate

■ Surviving remote learning and the pandemic!

■ Being selected to speak at this year’s commencement ceremony

A quote about myself: My motto is to work on things in the present that will value my future more.

Sponsor: Arrow Strategies

Runners-up: Frank Blackman Jr., Emily Dombrowski, Nicholas Ehlman, Shimira Jeffries, Lindsay Labadie, Olivia O’Connell, Harshita Rathod, Evan Smolen

Judges: Gail Strickland, director of special services, Westwood Community School District / Kimberly Sams-Smith, freelance journalist

ATHLETICS

Audrey DaDamio

High school: Seaholm High School

GPA: 4.65/4.00 weighted (4.00/4.00 unweighted)

Parents/guardians: Lynn and John DaDamio

College I plan to attend: Stanford University

Major: Human biology

Career plans: Professional runner / sports medicine doctor or physical therapist

Most influential teacher: Mr. Auten, history teacher

Most important achievements:

■ Returning to competitive athletics following major knee surgery in seventh grade

■ Setting indoor track state records of 4:40 for 1,600 meter (U.S. No. 1 in 2021) and 9:51 for 3,200 meter (U.S. No. 5 all-time)

■ Placing first in the 2-mile at 2020 NSAF USA Meet of Champions

■ Placing first at 2020 MHSAA Division 1 Cross Country State Finals

■ Earning All-American honors at 2020 RunningLane XC Nationals (third) and at 2020 AAU XC Nationals (fifth)

■ Placing 18th at 2019 Footlocker XC Nationals and contributing to first-place Midwest team

■ Placing first in the 3,200 meter at 2020 Michigan Indoor Track State Finals and setting a meet record (10:24)

■ Earning three All-State and Academic All-State honors in cross country

■ Earning three All-State honors and six Academic All-State honors in Track and Field

■ Receiving President’s Volunteer Service award for performing over 100 hours of community service

A quote about myself: “I will do today what others won’t, so I can do tomorrow what others can’t.” — (This was one of my middle school track team’s mantras, and it is still my favorite quote.)

Sponsor: Detroit Lions

Jacob Harris

High school: Grosse Pointe South

GPA: 4.11

Parents/guardians: MaryJo and Alan Harris

College I plan to attend: Undecided

Major: International relations

Career plans: Public service

Most influential teacher: Todd Hecker

Most important achievements:

■ MHSAA Scholar Athlete Award winner

■ All-State First Team Division 1 Tennis (2019)

■ All-State First Team Division 1 Tennis (2020)

■ All-Conference First Team Division 1 Tennis (2016-20)

■ Tennis Team MVP (2019)

■ All-State Academic Baseball (2020)

■ Spartan Journalism Award

■ Varsity Tennis Captain (2019, 2020), Varsity Basketball Captain (2021), Varsity Baseball Captain (2021)

■ National Honor Society member

■ Raised $800 for suicide prevention

A quote about myself: “A trophy carries dust, but memories last forever.”

Sponsor: Detroit Lions

Runners-up: Audrey Becker, Owen Bonham, Lawrence Gilbert, Matthew Kozma, Abby Seybert

Judge: Daren Tomhave, assistant sports editor, The Detroit News

HEALTH

Natasha Islam

High school: Fitzgerald High School

GPA: 4.23

Parents/guardian: Saiful Islam and Rahana Aktar

College I plan to attend: Wayne State University

Major: Biochemistry and chemical biology

Career plans: ER doctor or OB-GYN

Most influential teacher: Ms. Crotty (AP government and politics), Mr. McDonell (math) and Mrs. Sonnenfeld (leadership/social studies)

Most important achievements:

■ Graduating with highest honors

■ Senior Class treasurer

■ Co-editor of Fitzgerald Yearbook

■ Chapter Co-president, Fitzgerald HOSA Future Health Professionals

■ National Honors Society treasurer

■ Generation of Promise Alumni

■ Awarded second place in Medical Innovation event at HOSA regional leadership conference 2021

■ Honor roll for four years

■ Family care center of Hamtramck volunteer

■ U.S. Rep. Andy Levin MLK Youth Conference steering committee member

A quote about myself: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel” — Maya Angelou

Sponsor: Henry Ford Health Systems

Ahjale Lykes

High school: Everett High School

GPA: 3.98

Parent/guardian: Chatum Taylor

College I plan to attend: University Of Michigan — Ann Arbor in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

Major: Biochemistry

Career plans: Anesthesiology

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Stephanie Robinson

Most important achievements:

■ Becoming a National Honor Society (NHS) member

■ Being a four-year honor roll student

■ Maintaining a 3.98-plus GPA throughout high school

■ Receiving my academic letter and pins

■ Being accepted in the University of Michigan in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts

■ Receiving my athletic letter-plus pins

■ Becoming a member of the National Society of High School Scholars

■ Remaining top 10 in my class of almost 300 students

A quote about myself: “Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Wishing is not enough; we must do.” — Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

Sponsor: NFP

Runners-up: Anushka Dogra, Elisa Isaacson, Annabelle Murray, Rohit Ray

Judge: Dr. Van Momon, division head, pediatrics, Henry Ford Health System

JOURNALISM

Matthew Doctoroff

High school: Berkley High School

GPA: 4.3

Parents/guardians: Stacy and Andy Doctoroff

College I plan to attend: Harvard

Major: Economics

Career plans: Environmental economist

Most influential teacher: Johnathon Giarmo

Most important achievements:

■ Co-editor-in-chief of Berkley High’s newspaper, the Spectator

■ Helped create the first online version of the Spectator

■ Member of the board of advisers of Generation of Promise

■ Member of Jewish Fund Teen Board

■ Co-captain of Berkley’s varsity tennis team

■ President of Politico (debate club)

■ Went on two-week long community service trips to the Dominican Republic

■ Secretary of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honors society

■ Member of National Honor Society

■ Two-time champion and co-commissioner of Fantasy Football League

A quote about myself: “We are all different. Don’t judge, understand instead.” — Roy T. Bennett

Sponsor: The Detroit News

Lady’ Jordan Matthews-Mason

High school: Lake Orion High School

GPA: 4.205

Parent/guardians: Charonda Matthews and Grant Mason

College I plan to attend: George Washington University

Major: Political communications

Career plans: International relations and communications/journalism

Most influential teacher: Roger Smith

Most important achievements:

■ Selected as a member of the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association’s Student Journalist Staff (2021)

■ Administrative intern at D.C.-based nonprofit Leadership Initiatives. Worked to design, finalize and run youth development programs with over $8 million in funding from Microsoft’s YouthSpark Program and the Starbucks Foundation (2017-present)

■ Awarded the MLK Nobel Peace Prize Young People’s Award by Ministers and Laity United for my diligence and service to the Church of God community (2019)

■ Team lead of the Lake Orion High School International Internship Program. Led an international coalition of students in the first medical micro-grant program working alongside community leaders and our partners at UNICEF, at the Nagari Hospital Maternity Ward in Bauchi City Nigeria to teach prevention methods of diabetes (2018-present)

■ Selected to represent the Michigan Educational Theatre Association as a state thespian officer (2019-present)

■ Anchor of a newscast that received the Spartan Award for Broadcast by the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association (2020)

■ Anchor of a two-time Student Emmy Nominated Broadcast by the National Academy of Television Arts (2020)

■ Received the Superior Award for Monologue, Duet Acting, and Duet Musical Theatre from the Michigan Educational Theatre Association (2018, 2019, 2020)

■ Elected treasurer of Thespian Troupe 2898 (2019-20)

■ Awarded first place in poetry by the Michigan Interscholastic Forensics Association (2021)

A quote about myself: “I am a product of my village. Receiving this scholarship and admission into my school of choice is proof my hard work is paying off, but I never could have done it without my village — teachers, friends, aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, and (most notably) my parents.”

Sponsor: The Detroit News

Runners-up: Katie Keim, Jason Laplow, Mikeise May, Eva McCord

Judge: Walter Middlebrook, freelance journalist

LANGUAGE ARTS

Christina Thomas

High school: Grosse Pointe South

GPA: 4.15

Parents/guardians: Donna Redd and Milton Thomas

College I plan to attend: Harvard

Major: English and sociology

Career plans: Legal activism

Most influential teacher: Lisa Kline

Most important achievements:

■ Macomb County Mock Trial Regional Competition winner

■ MISSA Girls Great Lakes Sailing Championship: First Place B Fleet

■ ISSA-PCISA National All Girls Sailing Invitational competitor

■ Got into all schools applied to (Harvard, Princeton, Yale, University of Michigan, Michigan State University)

■ Worked on creating diversity, equity and inclusion program alongside students, faculty, and school administration

■ College Board National African American Recognition Program winner

■ Improved as a writer

A quote about myself: “For those of us who write, it is necessary to scrutinize not only the truth of what we speak, but the truth of that language by which we speak it.” — Audre Lorde

Sponsor: Children’s Foundation

Elizabeth (Ellie) White

High school: Northville High School

GPA: 4.0

Parents/guardians: Stacy and Matthew White

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan

Major: Double major in chemistry and English or philosophy

Career plans: Professor, environmental research, or lawyer; hopefully an author, too.

Most influential teachers: Mr.Balagna, Ms.Besek, Mrs. Katikos, Mrs. Obrigkeit, Mr. Silak, and the rest of the Northville Public Schools staff

Most important achievements:

■ Earned an A in AP Chemistry and a 5 on the AP Chemistry exam

■ Elected class president three consecutive times

■ Scored in the 99th percentile on the SAT as a sophomore

■ Captain of hockey team and member of Athletic Leadership Council

■ Perfect GPA

■ Tutored students of various abilities in chemistry

■ Accepted into the University of Virginia, Boston College and the Michigan State Honors College

■ Constructed a collection of short narratives and a website of visual/literary artwork

■ Dressed as Victor Frankenstein for Halloween

■ AP Scholar with Distinction

A quote about myself: “I simply cannot keep one opinion to myself.” — Franny and Zooey, J.D Salinger

Sponsor: Wolverine Solutions Group

Runners-up: Grace Cancro, Maria Cheriyan, Regan Henderson, Natalie Peterson

Judge: Mary M. Hall-Rayford, adjunct professor for WCCCD

MATHEMATICS

Katherine Sullivan

High school: Nouvel Catholic Central High School

GPA: 4.441

Parents/guardians: Michael and Lisa Sullivan

College I plan to attend: Notre Dame

Major: Environmental engineering with a minor in Spanish

Career plans: Environmental health and safety director

Most influential teacher: Joann Roller

Most important achievements:

■ College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program winner

■ All-State Second Team soccer player

■ AP Physics and Calculus Award winner

■ Forensic Science regional finalist for Science Olympiad

■ National Honor Society president

■ All-Conference bowler

■ Bishop’s Honor Roll

■ Math Counts finalist

■ Recipient of the Shannon Marie Thompson Memorial Scholarship

■ All-Regional First Team soccer player

A quote about myself: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Sponsor: TCF Bank

Andrew Yang

High school: Washtenaw International High School

GPA: 4.360

Parents/guardians: Ella and Kyoung Yang

College I plan to attend: Stanford

Major: Bioengineering

Career plans: Pursuing innovative solutions in cancer/aging research

Most influential teacher: Rachel Hervey and Daniel Giddings

Most important achievements:

■ Finalist — COMAP High School Mathematical Contest in Modeling

■ First place — University of Michigan Chapter of Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society Award

■ First place in Category of Mathematics — Michigan Science and Engineering Fair, Science and Engineering Fair of Metro Detroit

■ Ethics Bowl president — 2021 Michigan High School Ethics Bowl State Champions, representing Michigan at the 2021 National High School Ethics Bowl

■ Genes in Disease and Symptoms Club founder/president — empowering independent exploration of genomic applications for disease research

■ Health Occupations Students of America chapter co-president

■ Research internships at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center

■ Pioneer High School varsity ice hockey and varsity lacrosse

■ Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation Youth Council member

■ United Way Varsity Letter in Community Service

A quote about myself: “I don’t know anything, but I do know that everything is interesting if you go into it deeply enough.” — Richard P. Feynman

Sponsor: AAA Life Insurance Company

Runners-up: Olivia Hemker, Laura S Howey, Daniel Tian, Jeffrey Zhang

Judge: Marianne Srock, mathematics consultant, Macomb Intermediate School District

PERFORMING ARTS

Benson Stockdale

High school: Athens High School

GPA: 4.2

Parents/guardians: Bud and Cathy Stockdale

College I plan to attend: Brigham Young University

Major: Accounting

Career plans: Undecided

Most influential teacher: Gary Mason (Baker Middle School)

Most important achievements:

■ Head Drum Major Athens High School Marching Band

■ Eagle Scout

■ 2021 MSBOA District 13 Jazz All-Stars

■ Leader of church youth group

■ NoteAble Youth Assistant Director

■ Received first division ratings at solo and ensemble two years

■ Olga’s Fresh Grille employee of the month

■ Four-year graduate of daily before school religion class

■ Member of school’s chapter of National Honors Society

■ Maintained 4.0 GPA all four years of high school

A quote about myself: When given the choice between being right and being kind, choose kind.

Sponsor: Sandy Kuohn

Caleb Qiu

High school: Herbert Henry Dow High School

GPA: 4.83

Parents/guardians: Xiaohua Qiu and Chin-i Wang

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan

Major: Computer science

Career plans: Computer scientist

Most influential teacher: Sean Murray

Most important achievements:

■ Winning Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam Grant to develop Smart-Drain-Cover

■ U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad finalist

■ Varsity tennis captain

■ Symphony Orchestra concertmaster

■ Led Robotics Innovation Team to invent Smart-Face-Mask

■ Selected to Michigan All-State Honors Orchestra

■ Mentor Jefferson Middle School Robotics Team and lead community outreach

■ Developed and published COVID-19 Exposure Notification App

■ MSBOA State Solo and Ensemble Perfect Score

■ MHSAA Scholar-Athlete

A quote about myself: “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” ― Oscar Wilde

Sponsor: The Detroit News

Runners-up: Courtney Eagle, Matthew Haley, Lady’ Jordan Matthews-Mason, Isabelle Waurzyniak

Judge: Charles Bullard, executive director, Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association

SCIENCE

Shriya Reddy

High school: Northville High School

GPA: 4.0

Parents/guardians: Shalini Thoutreddy and Rakesh Reddy

College I plan to attend: Undecided

Major: Biomedical engineering

Career plans: Physician-scientist

Most influential teacher: Karin Nelson

Most important achievements:

■ Best in Category and won the Craig. R. Barrett Award for Innovation at the International Science and Engineering Fair

■ First place at Michigan State Science Fair

■ Student researcher at Wayne State University and Karmanos Cancer Institute

■ Biology Olympiad semifinalist

■ Michigan Math Prize Competition Bronze Award

■ Youth co-chair of American Cancer Society’s ResearcHERS campaign

■ Screening Team Lead at the American Red Cross

■ HOSA Future Health Processionals International Qualifier

■ President of Northville High School’s Science in Research and Innovation Club

■ Volunteer at McLaren Hospital

A quote about myself: “Meet with Triumph and Disaster, and treat those two impostors just the same.” — Rudyard Kipling

Sponsor: Delta Dental

Mikayla Copley

High school: Three Rivers

GPA: 4.263

Parent/guardians: Mother Alyse Copley and grandmother Mary Suseland

College I plan to attend: University of Notre Dame

Major: Biology

Career plans: Pediatric physician

Most influential teacher: Nicole Karle

Most important achievements:

■ Highest Honors for all of my academic career

■ University of Michigan’s Summer Pre-Health Science Exposure Academy Participant (2020)

■ NRCEA Youth Tour representative for Michigan

■ Member of Three Rivers Schools Superintendent’s Council

■ Varsity Cross Country Team captain, junior and senior year

■ National Honor Society secretary

■ 15 years of dance at MKSOD

■ President, Honor Roll at Glen Oaks Community College (2020)

■ Varsity soccer defender for four years

■ Seven-year clarinetist in band and performance at Michigan’s Music Conference

A quote about myself: It’s not just the end result of your accomplishments, it’s all of the hard work that was done to get there.

Sponsor: Strategic Staffing

Runners-up: Ninad Kamath, Trinity Lee, Adam Sum, Jasmine Wu

Judge: Michael Klein, president, Michigan Science Teachers Association (MSTA)

VISUAL ARTS

Jordyn Hardy

High school: Northville High School

GPA: 3.67

Parents/guardians: Eric and Lasean Hardy

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan

Major: Art and design with an emphasis in photography

Career plans: Fashion/magazine photographer

Most influential teacher(s): Mrs. Turnage and Mr. Cislo

Most important achievements:

■ Being admitted into the University of Michigan School of Art and Design

■ Winning a Gold Key at the 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Award for photography

■ Winning an honorable mention at the 2021 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for photography

■ Being selected a CATCH Outstanding Senior for 2021

■ Maintaining over a 3.5 GPA over my high school career

■ National Honor Society member

■ Becoming a captain and respected leader on my high school sideline cheer team

■ Becoming an assistant cheer coach at Premier Athletics Michigan

■ Becoming Recording Secretary for Jack and Jill Incorporated teen group

■ Getting to HOSA States two years in a row

A quote about myself: “Sometimes you have to let go of the picture of what you thought life would be like and learn to find the joy in the story you’re living.” — Unknown

Sponsor: Gary Torgow

Tyler Harding

High school: Walled Lake Northern High School

GPA: 4.03

Parents/guardians: Christina and Michael Harding

College I plan to attend: Emerson College

Major: Film production

Career plans: Film director

Most influential teacher: Almost every teacher I have had .

Most important achievements:

■ Detroit Institute of Arts panelist and official selection for the Teen Arts Council Film Festival

■ Received five “Official Selections” into the All-American High School Film Festival

■ Planned and implemented my high school’s Food and Necessities Pantry

■ Keynote speaker at the Walled Lake School District’s MLK Day Celebration of Diversity Event

■ President of the Walled Lake Northern Social Justice Club

■ President and co-founder of the Walled Lake Northern Film Club

■ Vice president of the National Honors Society and Spanish National Honors Society member

■ Four years in both high school orchestra and choir with multiple Division I ratings at the district and state level in vocal music

■ Three-time state competitor in Forensics Public Speaking

■ Several state, national, and international film-making accolades, including “Best Director” at the Flint Youth Film Festival

A quote about myself: Film is one of the most powerful art mediums there is because it can reach almost every demographic. Through film I’m able to influence the world by showing an audience a different perspective than what they are used to.

Sponsor: David Provost

Runners-up: Lucy Bauer, Alex Koceyan, Maria Schueller

Judge: Antone Amye, deputy presentation editor, The Detroit News

VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Nathan Dimmer

High school: Clarkston High School

GPA: 4.465

Parents/guardians: Linda and Ron Dimmer

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan

Major: Computer science

Career plans: Software engineer or developer advocate

Most influential teacher: Mr. Conwell

Most important achievements:

■ Major League Hacking’s International Top 50 of 2020

■ President’s Volunteer Service Award, Gold Level (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

■ Earned 14 technical industry certifications (A+, Network+, Security+, Microsoft MTA, etc.)

■ Earned over 34 medals/plaques, including a National Second Place in Information Technology Concepts — Business Professionals of America

■ Earned 34 awards across 33 programming competitions, including three first places, three second places, Most Disruptive Technology, and Best App for Social Good

■ President of National Technical Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, Kids Care Club, Math Club

■ Taught technology classes for 150-plus senior citizens in Clarkston

■ Collected 3,000-plus books for Reach Out and Read book drive, raised over $500 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and collected 150-plus pounds of food for Lighthouse

■ National Merit Scholar finalist

■ Class of 2021 salutatorian

A quote about myself: “If you don’t imagine, nothing ever happens at all.” — John Green

Sponsor: C.A. Hull Co.

Navneet Ramadurai

High school: Troy High School

GPA: 4.15

Parents/guardians: Narasimhan and Sumitra Raam

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business

Major: Business administration

Career plans: Finance or entrepreneurship

Most influential teacher: Elena Wollborg

Most important achievements:

■ RedShare Inc. — Head of business development and equity partner. Joined the small founding team at RedShare last summer as the fifth equity partner including the four co-founders. Since then, our startup has grown to a $20 million-plus valuation from just $60,000 in sales and 25 total employees, with the support of our venture capital partners.

■ Support 313 — President of this 501(c)(3), providing skills development (i.e. job training, tutoring) to 170-plus homeless individuals and clothing/food to 600 more. I’ve personally worked with Detroit city officials to increase access to job opportunities for the homeless.

■ DECA — Two-year chapter president, four-time international qualifier and three-time international finalist

■ National Merit finalist

■ 2021 Presidential Scholar nominee

■ University of Michigan MPowered Start-Up Competition finalist

■ Conrad Innovator Award

■ HOSA — Two-time international qualifier and second place at Internationals in 2019

■ BuildOn — As chapter president of BuildOn the past two years, I’ve organized fundraisers that have generated more than $4,000 in proceeds to be donated to the construction of schools in developing countries

■ Intel Corp. Internship — Assisted Team Alphabet at Intel with Google Cloud integration by providing detailed technical summary of migration and integration requirements

A quote about myself: “Age does not preclude innovation”

Sponsor: OneStream

Runners-up: Andrew Burton, Laylah Carrubba, Lauren Clum, Ava Williams

Judge: Rodney G. Thomas, principal, Lamphere High School

WORLD STUDIES

Jordan Solomon

High school: Grosse Pointe North

GPA: 4.0

Parents/guardians: Rose Moten and Marlon Solomon

College I plan to attend: University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business

Major: Dual degree in public policy and business administration with focus on social impact

Career plans: Work with nonprofits and pursue career in politics

Most influential teacher: Far too many of my teachers have positively influenced me to name one

Most important achievements:

■ University of Michigan L.E.A.D. scholar

■ Maintained a GPA of 4.0-plus entire academic career

■ Accepted into University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business

■ Founded high school’s social justice club

■ University of Michigan Social Justice Fellow

■ Spoke at Michigan Department of Civil Rights Commission meeting

■ Interviewed by Detroit news radio for Black History Month showcase

■ Held youth-led public forum on increasing equity in Michigan Schools

■ Varsity basketball

■ Produced and scripted video published on YouthCivilRights.org

A quote about myself: “There’s a lot of beauty in the world, so go hang out and go be a part of the solution rather than the problem.” — Mac Miller

Sponsor: Hire Road

Evan Carlson

High school: Alpena High School

GPA: 3.98

Parents/guardians: Amy and Erich Carlson

College I plan to attend: Central Michigan University

Major: Finance

Career plans: Attain a law degree, then pursue a career in public service at the Justice or State Department in OFAC, or prosecuting white-collar crime and corruption.

Most influential teacher: Chris Limback

Most important achievements:

■ Trustee at the Community Foundation for Northeastern Michigan

■ President and past secretary of the Wildcat Exchange Excel Club of Alpena

■ Parliamentarian for National Honor Society

■ Team captain for Alpena High School Knowledge Bowl Team

■ Top 10% Alpena High School Class of 2021

■ Leadership Advancement Scholar — CMU

■ Student ambassador Protect Michigan Commission

■ Teller at Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union

■ Alpena High School Leadership Class

A quote about myself: “The price of greatness is responsibility.” — Winston Churchill

Sponsor: Richard & Jane Manoogian Foundation

Runners-up: Audrey Beker, Laura S. Howey, Addison Peter, Rishi Rallapalli

Judge: David Hales, social studies consultant, Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA)