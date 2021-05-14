Michigan rolls back mask requirements for fully vaccinated people in 'huge step'

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration announced Friday it will lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals through a new epidemic order that represents a milestone in the state's fight against COVID-19.

The new policy will take effect at 9 a.m. Saturday and follows guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Whitmer's administration also revealed that the broad indoor mask mandate will expire July 1.

In a video posted on social media, the Democratic governor called Friday's announcement a "huge step" on the state's path to normalcy. It came 385 days after she first issued an executive order directing residents to wear homemade face coverings.

"With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely and confidently take the next step to get back to normal," Whitmer said. "The message is clear: Vaccines work to protect you and your loved ones. If you have not yet received your vaccine, now is the time to sign up."

Under the federal guidance, the CDC said those who have been fully vaccinated don't need to wear face coverings in most indoor venues. President Joe Biden labeled the announcement "a great day for America in our long battle with the coronavirus."

"The CDC is saying they have concluded that fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of getting COVID-19," Biden said Thursday. "Therefore, if you've been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask."

Under the state's new order, residents who are outdoors no longer need to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. Indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganians will no longer need to wear masks, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear face coverings.

The new epidemic order should be celebrated, said Dr. Pino Colone, president of the Michigan State Medical Society.

"Still, it is important to remember that this vaccine does not eliminate COVID-19," Colone said. "It protects us from the disease. As more and more people are vaccinated, more and more people are protected. This must continue to be our goal."

Michigan's mask requirements have been a point of contention between the governor's administration and the Republican-controlled Legislature for months. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, has argued against a statewide mask mandate, saying officeholders should instead encourage and inform residents.

Whitmer should remove Michigan's remaining restrictions, allowing "everyone to go back to work and return to their normal lives," Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said in a Friday statement. He also suggested she move up the July 1 date for removing the overall state mask requirements.

"There is no science that says July 1 is a safer date to stop wearing a mask than any other day; it is just a round number on the calendar," Wentworth said. "Let’s move it up sooner, embrace the strategy of trust that’s working right now and move Michigan past this pandemic."

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases per population after a surge in March and April, but the state's infection rates have been dropping for more than three weeks. Last week, Michigan reported 18,248 new cases, a 47% decline from two weeks earlier.

On Friday, 1,936 Michigan adults were hospitalized with COVID-19, a 36% decrease from the total two weeks earlier. Hospitalizations have been declining since April 19.

Michigan's past epidemic order, announced on May 4, mentioned the "fully vaccinated" in only two places: defining the term as those who received their final dose at least two weeks earlier; and exempting them from a requirement that masks be worn at indoor residential gatherings. The previous order stipulated that masks are generally not required outdoors in Michigan, whether a person is vaccinated or not.

As of Friday, 4.5 million Michigan residents, 55.6% of the adult population, have received their first dose of the vaccine, according to federal tracking. According to the state's data, 3.5 million residents, 43.6% of the adult population, are fully vaccinated.

On April 29, Whitmer announced her "MI Vacc to Normal," tying the relaxation of many of the state's gathering restrictions to vaccination rates.

Two weeks after 60% of the adult population has received their first dose, the state will lift the 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars and ease capacity restrictions for stadiums, gyms and banquet halls.

Two weeks after 70% of the adult population has received their first dose, the administration plans to lift the statewide mask and gathering order.

cmauger@detroitnews.com