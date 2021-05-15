4-year-old child fatally shot by pellet gun, W. Michigan police say

The Associated Press

Blendon Township, Mich. – A 4-year-old child has died after being accidentally shot with a pellet gun in western Michigan’s Ottawa County, police said.

The child was shot Friday evening at a home in rural Blendon Township, which is south of Allendale, but Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office provided few details.

Emergency workers began treating the child at the home, the sheriff’s office said. The child was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital but did not survive.

Officials didn’t immediately release the child’s name or gender. Information on what led up to the child being shot wasn’t immediately available Saturday.